MV Agusta Acquires Hailwood CSS 175 Racebike For Restoration

The standard 1954 MV Agusta 175 CSS was a hotrod for its time, putting out 15 horsepower at 8800 rpm, and featured a high-compression piston and larger carburetor than the earlier CS that it displaced. Although it lacks the CSS’s distinctive Earles fork, this CSS was modified for racing. It features twin TT Amal carburetors, Avon tires, a Smiths tachometer, a megaphone exhaust, and a full fairing. Additionally, the displacement was upped from 175cc to 204cc.As with so many vintage racebikes, its history is somewhat obscure. Stanley Hailwood sold the motorcycle to Chris Newport in 1958, when Mike Hailwood was just 18 years old and had just started Grand Prix racing. Newport raced the MV Agusta CSS at Brands Hatch in amateur events. Newport sold the MV at some point, and it disappeared from public view until it popped up in Holland in 2012. It took another nine years for Catawiki to facilitate the sale of the CSS to MV Agusta.“We are excited to have brought the motorcycle back to the manufacturer,” enthused Davide Marelli, Catawiki’s Expert in Classic Motorcycles & Scooters. “This is an extremely rare collector’s item, and what better place to exhibit it than in the MV Agusta company?”Photography by Marco Magistrini Spinelli
