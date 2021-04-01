Badass Moto Gear Ultimate All Wx Waterproof Motorcycle Cover Review

To take care of a proper fit, the Badass Moto Gear Ultimate All Wx Waterproof motorcycle cover comes in four sizes—Small to XLarge. That takes care of smaller sportbikes and cruisers, all the way up to fully dressed tourers. The cover has an adjustable buckle-up belly-strap that goes under your motorcycle once the cover is on. To prevent the buckle from clacking around if you decide not to use it every time, tuck it away into a buckle-keep pocket when not in use.As luck would have it, we experienced some extreme winds—perfect for testing. My expectation was to be confronted with the cover merely tethered by the under-strap and billowing like a sail. However, the strong elasticated bottom of the Ultimate All Wx cover held tightly around the base of my motorcycle and so remained in place and offering protection from the dust-blast that was occurring.Lacking timely rain to test the All Wx claim, a water-attack from a hose commenced. The result was impressive. After a 10-minute deluge, I left my motorcycle sitting for another 15 minutes before peeling the cover off, and my bike had remained completely dry.Your motorcycle needs some airflow within an enclosed space to allow any dampness to evaporate. Potential moisture issues are combated by two aeration holes in the Badass Moto Gear cover under shower protective hoodlettes.You don’t want the cover itself to cause any damage, and Badass Moto Gear has taken that into consideration. There is a soft lining in the windshield area to combat abrasion damage when you’re dressing and undressing your moto, and a heat shielding fabric around the exhaust area where your bike is likely to be hot after a ride. Additionally, there are two hidden pockets near the bottom edge to store your padlock or slip in your alarm.A handy plus is the front-end label along the bottom edge. That helps you avoid a switching-around struggle when you’re unsure which way is which; especially useful when you’re on your own. The front is also indicated by the prominent red Badass Moto Gear logo on top.Some commuters trust in the old adage, ‘out of sight, out of mind,’ and take a motorcycle cover to work for use whilst parked up all day. Despite a motorcycle cover being an unwieldy item to handle, the Badass Moto Gear Ultimate All Wx Waterproof motorcycle cover is pretty easy to squidge back into its zip-up case. There isn’t be too much of a fight to repack it (in a pretty messy way) for the ride. Another well-thought-out feature is the reflective strips to grab attention in the dark so someone’s car doesn’t accidentally make contact with your covered motorcycle in a parking lot or space.After being tested in various challenging conditions, the Badass Moto Gear Ultimate All Wx Waterproof motorcycle cover performed all its duties without compromise, and is easy to deploy and store.
Badass Moto Gear Ultimate All Wx Waterproof Motorcycle Cover Fast FactsDIMENSIONS (l x h)
- Small: 86” x 50”
- Medium: 96” x 55.6”
- Large: 97” x 57”
- XLarge: 108” x 65”
- Small: Sportbikes up to 800cc; cruisers up to 400cc
- Medium: Cruisers; small Harley-Davidsons; 600-700cc ADVs; sportbikes above 800cc
- Large: Large ADV and sport-tourers; big-inch Harley-Davidsons
- XLarge: Full-dress tourers
- Small: $90 (on sale for $70 at review publication)
- Medium: $100 (on sale for $80)
- Large: $110 (on sale $90)
- XLarge: $120 (on sale for $98)