2021 MXGP Schedule: The World Championship From Russia With Braap!

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer took the runner-up position, 102 points behind Gajser. It was the second consecutive year that Seewer finished right behind the championship-winning Gajser.During the series last year, Tony Cairoli, who turned 35 while riding for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team, rounded out the overall podium. Cairoli has seven MXGP championships to his credit, along with two MX2 titles. Cairoli’s teammate, 2018 MXGP Champion Jeffrey Herlings, will be looking to rebound from major injuries during the 2019 and 2020 motocross campaigns.Photography by Ray Archer and Bavo Swijgers
2021 MXGP World Championship Series Schedule
- June 13: Orlyonok, Russia
- June 27: Matterly Basin, Great Britain
- July 4: Maggiora, Italy
- July 11: Kegums, Latvia
- July 18: Oss, Netherlands
- July 25: Loket, Czech Republic
- August 1: Lommel, Belgium
- August 15: Uddevalla, Sweden
- August 22: Iitti-KymiRing, Finland
- September 5: Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
- September 19: Riola Sardo, Italy
- October 3: Teutschenthal, Germany
- October 10: TBA, France
- October 17: intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos, Spain
- October 24: Agueda, Portugal
- October 31: Pietramurata, Italy
- November 14: TBA, Argentina
- November 28: Borobudur, Indonesia
- December 5: Bali, Indonesia
2020 MXGP World Championship Series Final Standings
- Tim Gajser, Honda, 720 points
- Jeremy Seewer, Yamaha, 618
- Tony Cairoli, KTM, 599
- Romain Febvre, Kawasaki, 572
- Gautier Paulin, Yamaha, 505
- Jorge Prado, KTM, 476
- Clement Desalle, Kawasaki, 466
- Glenn Coldenhoff, GasGas, 375
- Jeremy Van Horebeek, Honda, 316
- Brian Bogers, KTM, 298
- Jordi Tixier, KTM, 271
- Jeffrey Herlings, KTM, 263
- Arminas Jasikonis, Husqvarna, 248
- Mitchell Evans, Honda, 228
- Ivo Monticelli, GasGas, 219
- Calvin Vlaanderen, Yamaha, 206
- Arnaud Tonus, Yamaha, 184
- Alessandro Lupino, Yamaha 150
- Henry Jacobi, Yamaha, 134
- Michele Cervellin, Yamaha, 130