2021 MXGP Schedule: The World Championship From Russia With Braap!

By
Don Williams
-
2021 MXGP World Championship Series Schedule - Tim Gajser
2019 and 2020 MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser

The 2021 MXGP World Championship Series are getting started a bit late this year due to government restrictions related to COVID-19. The series will begin on June 13 at Orlyonko Circuit in Russia, and concludes on December 5 in Bali at a yet-to-be-disclosed venue. In between, the MXGP and MX2 racers will be busy, with five races in both July and October.

Last year’s MXGP battle for the motocross world championship went decisively for Team HRC – MXGP’s Tim Gajser. It was Gajser’s fourth world-title and third MXGP crown.

2021 MXGP World Championship Series Schedule - Jeremy Seewer
Jeremy Seewer

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer took the runner-up position, 102 points behind Gajser. It was the second consecutive year that Seewer finished right behind the championship-winning Gajser.

2021 MXGP World Championship Series Schedule - Tony Cairoli
Tony Cairoli

During the series last year, Tony Cairoli, who turned 35 while riding for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team, rounded out the overall podium. Cairoli has seven MXGP championships to his credit, along with two MX2 titles. Cairoli’s teammate, 2018 MXGP Champion Jeffrey Herlings, will be looking to rebound from major injuries during the 2019 and 2020 motocross campaigns.

Photography by Ray Archer and Bavo Swijgers

2021 MXGP World Championship Series Schedule

  • June 13: Orlyonok, Russia

  • June 27: Matterly Basin, Great Britain

  • July 4: Maggiora, Italy

  • July 11: Kegums, Latvia

  • July 18: Oss, Netherlands

  • July 25: Loket, Czech Republic

  • August 1: Lommel, Belgium

  • August 15: Uddevalla, Sweden

  • August 22: Iitti-KymiRing, Finland

  • September 5: Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

  • September 19: Riola Sardo, Italy

  • October 3: Teutschenthal, Germany

  • October 10: TBA, France

  • October 17: intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos, Spain

  • October 24: Agueda, Portugal

  • October 31: Pietramurata, Italy

  • November 14: TBA, Argentina

  • November 28: Borobudur, Indonesia

  • December 5: Bali, Indonesia

2020 MXGP World Championship Series Final Standings

  1. Tim Gajser, Honda, 720 points

  2. Jeremy Seewer, Yamaha, 618

  3. Tony Cairoli, KTM, 599

  4. Romain Febvre, Kawasaki, 572

  5. Gautier Paulin, Yamaha, 505

  6. Jorge Prado, KTM, 476

  7. Clement Desalle, Kawasaki, 466

  8. Glenn Coldenhoff, GasGas, 375

  9. Jeremy Van Horebeek, Honda, 316

  10. Brian Bogers, KTM, 298

  11. Jordi Tixier, KTM, 271

  12. Jeffrey Herlings, KTM, 263

  13. Arminas Jasikonis, Husqvarna, 248

  14. Mitchell Evans, Honda, 228

  15. Ivo Monticelli, GasGas, 219

  16. Calvin Vlaanderen, Yamaha, 206

  17. Arnaud Tonus, Yamaha, 184

  18. Alessandro Lupino, Yamaha 150

  19. Henry Jacobi, Yamaha, 134

  20. Michele Cervellin, Yamaha, 130

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR