2021 MXGP Schedule: The World Championship From Russia With Braap!

2021 MXGP World Championship Series Schedule

June 13: Orlyonok, Russia

June 27: Matterly Basin, Great Britain

July 4: Maggiora, Italy

July 11: Kegums, Latvia

July 18: Oss, Netherlands

July 25: Loket, Czech Republic

August 1: Lommel, Belgium

August 15: Uddevalla, Sweden

August 22: Iitti-KymiRing, Finland

September 5: Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

September 19: Riola Sardo, Italy

October 3: Teutschenthal, Germany

October 10: TBA, France

October 17: intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos, Spain

October 24: Agueda, Portugal

October 31: Pietramurata, Italy

November 14: TBA, Argentina

November 28: Borobudur, Indonesia

December 5: Bali, Indonesia

2020 MXGP World Championship Series Final Standings

Tim Gajser, Honda, 720 points Jeremy Seewer, Yamaha, 618 Tony Cairoli, KTM, 599 Romain Febvre, Kawasaki, 572 Gautier Paulin, Yamaha, 505 Jorge Prado, KTM, 476 Clement Desalle, Kawasaki, 466 Glenn Coldenhoff, GasGas, 375 Jeremy Van Horebeek, Honda, 316 Brian Bogers, KTM, 298 Jordi Tixier, KTM, 271 Jeffrey Herlings, KTM, 263 Arminas Jasikonis, Husqvarna, 248 Mitchell Evans, Honda, 228 Ivo Monticelli, GasGas, 219 Calvin Vlaanderen, Yamaha, 206 Arnaud Tonus, Yamaha, 184 Alessandro Lupino, Yamaha 150 Henry Jacobi, Yamaha, 134 Michele Cervellin, Yamaha, 130

The 2021 MXGP World Championship Series are getting started a bit late this year due to government restrictions related to COVID-19. The series will begin on June 13 at Orlyonko Circuit in Russia, and concludes on December 5 in Bali at a yet-to-be-disclosed venue. In between, the MXGP and MX2 racers will be busy, with five races in both July and October.Last year’s MXGP battle for the motocross world championship went decisively for Team HRC – MXGP’s Tim Gajser. It was Gajser’s fourth world-title and third MXGP crown.Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer took the runner-up position, 102 points behind Gajser. It was the second consecutive year that Seewer finished right behind the championship-winning Gajser.During the series last year, Tony Cairoli, who turned 35 while riding for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team, rounded out the overall podium. Cairoli has seven MXGP championships to his credit, along with two MX2 titles. Cairoli’s teammate, 2018 MXGP Champion Jeffrey Herlings, will be looking to rebound from major injuries during the 2019 and 2020 motocross campaigns.Photography by Ray Archer and Bavo Swijgers