Helmet: Arai Defiant-X

Jacket: The Idol by Cortech

Back protection: SAS-TEC

Gloves: Tourmaster Mid-Tex

Jeans: The Ventura by Cortech

Boots: The Executive by Cortech



2022 Indian Super Chief Specs

Engine type: Thunderstroke 111 49-degree V-twin

Bore x stroke: 3.976” x 4.449”

Displacement: 111ci

Peak torque: 108 ft-lbs @ 3200 rpm

Fueling: Closed-loop w/ 54mm throttle body

Exhaust: Dual exhaust w/ crossover

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final drive: Belt

Frame: Steel tube w/ cast aluminum rear subframe

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 5.2 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.0 inches

Wheels: Black Wire

Front-wheel: 16 x 3

Rear-wheel: 16 x 5

Tires: Pirelli Night Dragon

Front: 130/90 x 16

Rear: 180/65 x 16

Front: 300mm semi-floating disc w/ 4-piston caliper

Rear: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Optional (+$800)

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Rake: 29 degrees

Trail: 5.2 inches

Seat height: 26.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 4 gallons

Curb weight: 739 pounds

2022 Indian Super Chief w/ Black Metallic paint: $18,499 MSRP

2022 Indian Super Chief w/ Pearl White paint: $19,799

2022 Indian Super Chief as tested: $20,429

2022 Indian Super Chief Review – Photo Gallery

The open road. There are a lot of them out in the Arizona desert. Roads that run straight for as far as the eye can see, plus big sweeping turns, gradual ascents and descents, breathtaking vistas, and even some curvy mountain roads.This is the natural habitat of big, visceral, air-cooled American V-twin cruiser, where weight, presence, and comfort matter more than quickness and agility. The new 2022 Indian Super Chief arrives ready for the business of travel without getting fully dressed. Here’s our review.The bikes have a classic, clean look to them spread among three styles—classic naked, a bobber style, and a touring friendly model. The standard Chief has a 19-inch cast front wheel, tubeless tires, a drag-style handlebar, and midfoot controls. The Bobber Chief has 16-inch wire-spoke wheels with tubed tires, 10-inch mini-apes, and forward foot controls. The touring-friendly Super Chief, and the subject of this review, is a combination of 16-inch wheels, a swept-back handlebar, and forward foot controls delivered with floorboards that allow multiple foot positions.There are six models, the three base models mentioned above, plus three premium variants—the Chief Dark Horse , Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited. All six have the same braking and suspension setups, rear cylinder deactivation, LED lighting, cruise control, keyless ignition, and three power modes. The base models have the smaller Thunderstroke 111 engine producing 108 ft-lbs of torque, optional ABS, and a traditional analog and digital combination gauge. The premium models are upgraded with standard ABS, a TFT touchscreen Ride Command dash, and the big Thunderstroke 116 ci engine producing 120 ft-lbs of torque for those who want more power. The premiums also have unique paint options, and the Dark Horses have attractive blacked-out components.. One of the foremost considerations when buying an American cruiser is feel. What feeling wells up inside you when you see the bike? What does the bike feel like when you sit on it? What do you feel in your gut as you twist the throttle and head down the road? Well, don’t tell my two-wheeled, European companions sitting in my garage, but the Chiefs feel good—really good. Sitting on the motorcycle, you are very aware of its large size and heft, but the seat height, chassis, and low center of gravity all come together to make the bike feel very manageable.. Unlike what happened to me during the pandemic, the Chiefs went on a serious weight loss program. The new frame and stripped-down, minimalist look help the base Chief get down to a svelte 670 pounds wet. The weight loss is immediately felt during low-speed maneuvers and on curvy roads. For comparison, the Springfield Dark Horse comes in at 790 pounds. The touring-ready Super Chief hits the scales at 739 pounds with bags and a windshield.The standard 23.8-inch windshield was replaced with a stylish Low 17-inch windshield ($480). Highway bars ($350) were added, along with good-looking slip-on Fish Tail exhaust tips ($300). Also, our Super Chief test bike had ABS ($800). The static photos are of the stock Super Chief, while the actions are off the accessorized version.The three versions of the Chief are intended to address the demand for varying cruiser configurations. I am 6’ and 190(ish) and typically ride more upright bikes. The floorboards give me the ability to move my feet around for significantly improved comfort, plus I can change position for more spirited riding. The seat is well-padded and comfortable, though it tends to lock you in a bit. Being able to move foot position on the boards definitely improves long-distance comfort. I prefer the Super Chief ergonomics to the standard Chief and Chief Bobber. The position of my feet works better for me on the Super Chief, and the Bobber’s mini-apes aren’t as comfortable or functional as the Super’s wide, swept-back handlebar.Starting the big twin up brought a familiar rush of excitement and deep rumble that only American muscle can provide. The 111, a carryover powerplant with minimal modifications, may not be the most dynamic in its class. However, it has a pleasant, smooth purr, and its vibes are welcome at cruising speeds. There is enough bark during hard acceleration to be satisfying on the Super Chief—108 ft-lbs of torque is more than adequate. The Thunderstroke 111 is especially fun and engaging in Sport mode, as it requires a bit more shifting to stay in the sweet spot of the powerband. The 111 only feels slightly lacking during throttle roll on at highway speeds when ridden back-to-back with the 116. Otherwise, power is not an issue when riding solo.To fit the engine snugly in the frame, there is a removable section of tubing. When I heard that, my first thought was that structural rigidity and integrity would be compromised. After two days of riding over some rough roads and very tight hairpin turns at much higher than recommended speeds, I can confidently say that chassis rigidity isn’t a problem. The bike handled everything I threw at it very nicely.Throwing the cruiser through curvy mountain roads, I found that the pegs/boards touched down sooner and more often than I would have expected. On the straightaways, on long sweeping turns, and even at triple-digit speeds (closed road, of course), the 2022 Indian Super Chief is composed and predictable. With only three inches of rear suspension travel, bigger hits are felt, as expected.. Through the twisties and at speed, the front brake has quite a bit of bite, while the back is a lot softer, yet still adequate.. Wind protection is one of those highly personal things that seems to be different for everyone, so you can take my observation with the proverbial grain of salt. I tried both the standard and Low windshields, and both produced too much buffeting for my taste. Unfortunately, I didn’t get a chance to try the 26.8-inch Tall windshield.Indian smartly recognized that the new Chief platform needed to be versatile enough for future models and be easily customizable. Heavyweight cruisers are among the most customized segments in the motorcycle market, and owners expect to personalize their machines. Indian addressed this by making many key parts interchangeable. Chief buyers can build their bikes with almost any combination of the three styles desired. There is also a large selection of performance upgrades and accessories available, so you can get a highly personalized bike directly from the factory.Big and comfortable enough for full days trips and highway riding but not so cumbersome or unwieldy that I wouldn’t reach for the keys for a quick ride around town. While there was nothing that stood out as truly extraordinary about the Super Chief, it did everything asked of it. Of course, the ability to easily customize the motorcycle is a big plus. Anyone in the market for a light-touring cruiser should put the 2022 Indian Super Chief near or at the top of a list of prospects. Photography by Jordan Pay