2021 Indian Springfield Lineup First Look (5 Fast Facts)

There are two motorcycles in the 2021 Indian Springfield lineup, with the standard Springfield focused on longer-distance touring, and the Springfield Dark Horse pulling duty as a big-inch bagger. Let’s remind ourselves what the differences are between the two 2021 Indian Springfield models.
- The Springfield is traditional, while the Dark Horse is modern. You get lots of chrome on the standard Springfield, compared to the contemporary blacked-out look on the descriptively named Springfield Dark Horse. You’ll find sleeker bags on the Dark Horse than the standard Springfield.
- The 2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse goes all-in power-wise with the Thunder Stroke 116 motor. The standard Springfield gets by with the Thunder Stroke 111. The 116 has a bit more peak torque at a slightly lower rpm than the 111, though both have plenty of power for confident touring.
- There’s a windshield on the Springfield and triple headlights, unlike the open-air urban-oriented Dark Horse with a single headlight. Further, the Dark Horse gets mini-ape hangers, and the standard Springfield has a handlebar with a low, wide bend.
- A 19-inch front wheel leads the way on the Springfield Dark Horse. The standard Springfield has a 17-inch front wheel, with both going with the same size 16-incher in the back. The 10-spoke Contrast Cut wheels on the Dark Horse have a much more aggressive look than the standard’s Highlight Machine Tour. Plus, you see more of the front wheel on the standard Springfield, as it has a deeply valanced fender.
- For the budget-minded, the standard 2021 Indian Springfield saves a few bucks. You will pay between $500 and $1000 more for the Springfield Dark Horse, depending on what color you like.
2021 Indian Springfield Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Thunder Stroke 111 49-degree V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 3.976 x 4.449” (101 x 113mm)
- Displacement: 111ci (1811cc)
- Compression ratio: 9.5:1
- Maximum torque: 119 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
- Valvetrain: Triple-cam pushrod, 2vpc
- Cooling: Air
- Exhaust: Split dual w/ crossover
- Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
- Primary drive: Gear
- Final drive: 152-tooth belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: Adjustable air shock; 4.5 inches
- Wheels: Highlight Machine Tour
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0
- Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
- Front tire: 130/60 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/60 x 16
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 67 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 5.2 inches
- Seat height: 26 inches
- Fuel capacity 5.5 gallons
- Curb weight: NA
COLORS
- Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic
- Thunder Black over Dirt Track Tan
2021 Indian Springfield Price: $21,999 MSRP
2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Thunder Stroke 116 49-degree V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 4.063 x 4.449” (1890cc)
- Displacement: 116ci (1890cc)
- Compression ratio: 11.0:1
- Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 2900 rpm
- Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
- Valvetrain: Triple-cam pushrod, 2vpc
- Cooling: Air
- Exhaust: Split dual w/ crossover
- Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
- Primary drive: Gear
- Final drive: 152-tooth belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension: Adjustable air shock; 4.5 inches
- Wheels: 10-spoke Contrast Cut
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0
- Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19
- Rear tire: 180/60 x 16
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 67 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 5.2 inches
- Seat height: 26.6 inches
- Fuel capacity 5.5 gallons
- Curb weight: NA
2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse Colors and Prices
- Thunder Black Smoke: $22,499 MSRP
- White Smoke: $22,999
- Sagebrush Smoke: $22,999
2021 Indian Springfield Lineup First Look