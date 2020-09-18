Saturday, September 19, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Indian Springfield Lineup First Look (5 Fast Facts)

There are two motorcycles in the 2021 Indian Springfield lineup, with the standard Springfield focused on longer-distance touring, and the Springfield Dark Horse pulling duty as a big-inch bagger. Let’s remind ourselves what the differences are between the two 2021 Indian Springfield models.

  1. The Springfield is traditional, while the Dark Horse is modern. You get lots of chrome on the standard Springfield, compared to the contemporary blacked-out look on the descriptively named Springfield Dark Horse. You’ll find sleeker bags on the Dark Horse than the standard Springfield.

2021 Indian Springfield

  1. The 2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse goes all-in power-wise with the Thunder Stroke 116 motor. The standard Springfield gets by with the Thunder Stroke 111. The 116 has a bit more peak torque at a slightly lower rpm than the 111, though both have plenty of power for confident touring.
  1. There’s a windshield on the Springfield and triple headlights, unlike the open-air urban-oriented Dark Horse with a single headlight. Further, the Dark Horse gets mini-ape hangers, and the standard Springfield has a handlebar with a low, wide bend.

2021 Indian Springfield Line First Look: MSRP
2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse

  1. A 19-inch front wheel leads the way on the Springfield Dark Horse. The standard Springfield has a 17-inch front wheel, with both going with the same size 16-incher in the back. The 10-spoke Contrast Cut wheels on the Dark Horse have a much more aggressive look than the standard’s Highlight Machine Tour. Plus, you see more of the front wheel on the standard Springfield, as it has a deeply valanced fender.
  2. For the budget-minded, the standard 2021 Indian Springfield saves a few bucks. You will pay between $500 and $1000 more for the Springfield Dark Horse, depending on what color you like.

2021 Indian Springfield Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Thunder Stroke 111 49-degree V-twin
  • Bore x stroke: 3.976 x 4.449” (101 x 113mm)
  • Displacement: 111ci (1811cc)
  • Compression ratio: 9.5:1
  • Maximum torque: 119 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
  • Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
  • Valvetrain: Triple-cam pushrod, 2vpc
  • Cooling: Air
  • Exhaust: Split dual w/ crossover
  • Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
  • Primary drive: Gear
  • Final drive: 152-tooth belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension: Adjustable air shock; 4.5 inches
  • Wheels: Highlight Machine Tour
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
  • Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0
  • Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
  • Front tire: 130/60 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/60 x 16
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 67 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 5.2 inches
  • Seat height: 26 inches
  • Fuel capacity 5.5 gallons
  • Curb weight: NA

COLORS

  • Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic
  • Thunder Black over Dirt Track Tan

2021 Indian Springfield Price: $21,999 MSRP

2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Thunder Stroke 116 49-degree V-twin
  • Bore x stroke: 4.063 x 4.449” (1890cc)
  • Displacement:  116ci (1890cc)
  • Compression ratio: 11.0:1
  • Maximum torque: 126 ft-lbs @ 2900 rpm
  • Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 54mm throttle body
  • Valvetrain: Triple-cam pushrod, 2vpc
  • Cooling: Air
  • Exhaust: Split dual w/ crossover
  • Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
  • Primary drive: Gear
  • Final drive: 152-tooth belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 46mm fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension: Adjustable air shock; 4.5 inches
  • Wheels: 10-spoke Contrast Cut
  • Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
  • Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0
  • Tires: Metzeler Cruisetec
  • Front tire: 130/60 x 19
  • Rear tire: 180/60 x 16
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 300mm floating disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 67 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 5.2 inches
  • Seat height: 26.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity 5.5 gallons
  • Curb weight: NA

2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse Colors and Prices

  • Thunder Black Smoke: $22,499 MSRP
  • White Smoke: $22,999
  • Sagebrush Smoke: $22,999

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

