2022 Yamaha YZ85LW First Look (7 Fast Facts + 18 Photos)

The 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW is the Blu Cru’s entry into the 85cc Super Mini class. Based on the YZ85 mini-motocrosser platform, the YZ85LW (LW = Large Wheel) runs a 19-/16-inch wheel combo. In addition to larger wheels, the YZ85LW gets a few updates compared to last year’s YZ85—all of which are shared by the 2022 edition of the standard YZ85. Here’s what you need to know.
- There’s a new swingarm on the 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW, with refined longitudinal and torsional rigidity. The frame and rear axle are also upgraded.
- Yamaha built a new aluminum subframe for the YZ85LW. It’s lighter, removable, and high strength.
- The air intake for the 85cc two-stroke motor is revised. The case-reed induction, power-valved motor will get its air in a straighter line for ’22. That equals more power.
- The ergonomics are slenderer for 2022. The seat is flatter, the fuel tank is narrower, and the radiator shrouds are slimmer. Put that all together, and the YZ85LW is easier for the rider to move around on. Ergos are personalizable, thanks to four-position handlebar mounts.
- The 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW gets Dunlop Geomax MX3S tires on its 19-/16-inch blue aluminum rims. That’s the same as the YZ85, and it’s top-notch motocross rubber.
- There’s a new rear master cylinder for improved braking. There’s a sub-reservoir incorporated into the design, which a Yamaha insider tells us will “provide more linear brake response and increased control.”
- The 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW keeps the price tag under $5K—just. The MSRP is $4999, and you’ll have to be patient. It won’t be available until just before Christmas, making it a great gift for the budding Dylan Ferrandis in a moto-family.
2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
- Displacement: 85cc
- Bore x stroke: 47.5 x 47.8mm
- Compression ratio: 8.2-9.6:1
- Intake: Case-induction reed valve
- Fueling: Hitachi Astemo Keihin PWK28 flat-slide carburetor
- Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed
- Clutch: Multiplate wet
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB inverted 36mm fork; 10.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock; 11.3 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX3S
- Front tire: 70/100 x 19
- Rear tire: 90/100 x 16
- Front brake: 220mm wave rotor
- Rear brake: 190mm wave rotor
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 50.9 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 34.8 inches
- Ground clearance: 14.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.3 gallons
- Curb weight: 165 pounds
- Color: Team Yamaha Blue
2022 Yamaha YZ85LW Price: $4999 MSRP