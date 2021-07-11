2022 BMW F 900 XR First Look (4 Fast Facts for ADV Sport-Touring)

The street-focused adventure-style 2022 BMW F 900 XR is here, with a new color and a change in the Package choices this year. The new color is the concisely named Black Strome Metallic 2 Style Triple Black, which replaces Galvanic Gold Metallic. Light White remains the standard color, with Racing Red Style Support returning as a $250 optional color.
- The Sport Package is gone for 2022. However, BMW has updated the Select and Premium Packages.
- The $950 Select Package now includes Ride Modes Pro, ABS Pro, and traction control, which were in the Sport Package. Those goodies are joined by cruise control, heated grips, GPS prep, and saddlebag mounts.
- Move up to the $2400 Premium Package, and you get everything in the Select Package, plus some high-end features:
- Semi-active electronic suspension
- Quickshifter
- Electronic engine-compression-braking traction control
- Smart headlights
- Centerstand
- Tire pressure monitor
- Keyless operation
- The base price of the 2022 BMW F 900 XR is unchanged at $11,695 MSRP. You’ll be able to get the ADV-inspired sport-tourer in the Q4 of this year.
We have tested the BMW F 900 XR
2022 BMW F 900 XR Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 895cc
- Bore x stroke: 86 x 77mm
- Maximum power: 99 horsepower @ 8500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 68 ft-lbs @ 6750 rpm
- Maximum speed: Over 124 mph
- Compression ratio: 13.1:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel bridge-type monocoque
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted fork; 6.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage free, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 6.8 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 60 inches
- Rake: 29.5 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 32.5 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 4.1 gallons
- Curb weight: 482 pounds
COLORS
- Light White
- Racing Red Style Sport (+$250)
- Black Strom Metallic 2 Style Triple Black (+$250)
2022 BMW F 900 XR Price: $11,695 MSRP