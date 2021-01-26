2021 Kawasaki KLX230R S First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Just a year after the debut of the Kawasaki KLX230R trail bike, we get our first look at the 2021 Kawasaki KLX230R S. While it is closely related to the standard KLX230R, there are some significant differences, so let’s go over them.

1. Kawasaki has reduced the seat height of the KLX230R by 0.8 inches. The 2021 KLX230R S has a seat height of 35.4 inches, making it accessible to a broader range of riders.

2. The ergonomics on the KLX230R S are unchanged from the standard version. Although the seat is lower, the rider triangle has not been impacted. Taller riders won’t have to pay a price for the shorter seat.

3. To get the lower seat height, Kawasaki shortened the suspension travel. There is 1.1-inch less travel at both ends of the 2021 KLX230R S. It is not a short-travel setup, as there is nearly nine inches of wheel travel front and back. That should be more than enough for a trail bike in this class.

4. Kawasaki didn’t make any other chassis changes, so the geometry is unique to the KLX230R S. Expect noticeably quicker steering on the lower S for three reasons—the rake is tucked in 0.8 degrees, the trail is reduced a hair, and the wheelbase is 0.4 inches shorter. The curb weight is unchanged at 254 pounds.

5. Technical trails may be a bit more difficult, as ground clearance on the S is one-inch less than on the KLX230R.

6. Unnecessary California regulations hobble the versions in that state. To get the California Green Sticker, which allows the motorcycle to be ridden off-road all year long, the California KLX230R S has a steel fuel tank with a locking gas cap, along with a keyed ignition and EFI warning light. All of this nonsense adds 10 pounds to the bike. Generously, Kawasaki doesn’t charge Californians more for this folly.

7. Otherwise, the S has the same features we enjoyed on the standard R. You get a fuel-injected air-cooled 233cc motor with electric starting, plus a full-size 18-/21-inch wheel combo.

8. The MSRP of the 2021 Kawasaki KLX230R S is $4399. There’s only one color—Lime Green.

2021 Kawasaki KLX230R S Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 233cc

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.0mm

Compression ratio: 9.4:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves

Cooling: Air

Fueling: EFI w/ 32mm throttle body

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel perimeter

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 37mm fork; 8.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 8.8 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sports D952

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 100/100 x 18

Front brake: 240mm petal disc w/ twin-piston caliper

Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ single-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 53.1 inches

Rake: 25.7 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 35.4 inches

Ground clearance: 10.8 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 1.7 gallons (California: 2.0 gallons)

Curb weight: 254 pounds (California: 264 pounds)

Color: Lime Green

2021 Kawasaki KLX230R S Price:

$4399 MSRP

2021 Kawasaki KLX230R S Photo Gallery