2022 Indian FTR Lineup First Look (8 Fast Facts)

It’s barely 2021, yet the 2022 Indian FTR lineup is here, and there are some significant changes to three of the four variants. In the case of the standard FTR, the FTR S, and the new FTR R Carbon, it’s a case of “Honey, I shrunk the FTRs!”
We will start by discussing the three FTRs with significant changes, and address the returning FTR Rally at the end.
1. The three 2022 Indian FTRs get 17-inch wheels. Indian went with the 18-/19-inch wheel combo on the original FTRs to give them a retro look. Indian has looked at the FTR audience and switched to 17-inch wheels. The primary advantage is the lower seat height. However, it also opens the FTR up to all sorts of high-performance rubber.
2. The Dunlop DT-3R dirt-track style tires have been replaced by Metzeler Sportec rubber. It’s a reminder that the three non-Rally FTRs are now pure street bikes, despite their carried-over flat-track inspired appearance.
3. By shortening the suspension travel, the FTRs’ seat heights are lowered to 32.2 inches. That’s 1.4-inches lower than the previous FTRs. Travel of the fully adjustable suspension is reduced to 4.7 inches, which puts the FTRs in a pure-street category. That is not an issue, as the FTR Rally retains the larger wheels and longer-travel suspension.
4. With the lower seat height, there’s a new ProTaper handlebar width. The handlebar is 1.5 inches narrower than before, which is another nod to the Indian initiative to attract smaller riders.
5. All four models in 2022 Indian FTR lineup get some motor retuning. According to an Indian spokesman, the new motor setup “refines cold start performance, and delivers a smoother, more predictable throttle response.” This fits in line with making the FTRs more user-friendly. The 1203cc V-twin now produces 120 horsepower at 7750 rpm, which is a reduction of three horsepower compared to the 2021 tune. Peak torque remains unchanged at 87 ft-lbs at 6000 rpm, so it’s unlikely anyone will notice the 2.4-percent peak horsepower drop. Also, rear cylinder deactivation at stops has been added for heat management at stops.
6. The 2022 Indian FTR S and FTR R Carbon are progressive steps up the FTR chain. Here’s what’s added to upgrade the models:
FTR S Upgrades
- Titanium Akropovič exhaust
- A configurable 4.3-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth/USB connectivity (rather than an analog-style clock)
- Three ride modes w/ traction control, corner-aware ABS, stability control, wheelie control, and rear-wheel lift mitigation
- Two paint choices
- USB charging port
- $2000 more than the standard $12,999 FTR
FTR R Carbon Upgrades
- All the S upgrades
- Öhlins suspension
- Black Akropovič exhaust
- Carbon fiber tank covers, front fender, and headlight nacelle
- Premium seat cover
- Numbered badge
- $2000 more than the FTR
7. The 2022 Indian FTR Rally retains its independence. Although it gets the same motor changes as the other FTRs, it retains the iconic 18-/19-inch wheel combo shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, longer-travel suspension, plus a two-inch higher ProTaper handlebar bend. At $13,999, the FTR Rally is priced between the FTR and the FTR S. Unfortunately, we don’t have any photos of the 2022 Indian FTR Rally quite yet.
8. Look for the 2022 Indian FTR lineup at dealers in Spring 2021.
2022 Indian FTR (FTR S and FTR R Carbon) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 60-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 73ci; 1203cc
- Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 2.898”; 102 x 73.6mm
- Maximum power: 120 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 87 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 60mm throttle body
Exhaust: 2-1-2 (FTR S: Titanium Akrapovič 2-1-2; FTR R Carbon: Black Akropovič 2-1-2)
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist-and-slipper function
- Final drive: 525 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable ZF Sachs inverted 43mm fork; 4.7 inches (FTR R Carbon: Fully adjustable Öhlins inverted 43mm fork; 4.7 inches)
- Rear suspension; travel: Non-linkage fully adjustable ZF Sachs IFP piggyback reservoir shock; 4.7 inches (FTR R Carbon: Non-linkage fully adjustable IFP piggyback reservoir shock; 4.7 inches)
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front: 17 x 3.5
- Rear: 17 x 5.5
- Tires: Metzeler Sportec
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston Brembo calipers
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper
- ABS: Standard (FTR S and FTR R Carbon: Corner-aware ABS)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 60 inches
- Rake: 25.3 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 32.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 530 pounds (approx.)
COLORS
- FTR: Black Smoke
- FTR S: White Smoke; Maroon Metallic
- FTR R Carbon: Carbon Fiber
PRICES:
- 2022 Indian FTR Price: $12,999 MSRP
- 2022 Indian FTR S Price: $14,999 MSRP
- 2022 Indian FTR R Carbon Price: $16,999 MSRP
2022 Indian FTR Rally Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 60-degree V-twin
- Displacement: 73ci (1203cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 2.898” (102 x 73.6mm)
- Maximum power: 120 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 87 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 60mm throttle body
- Exhaust: 2-1-2
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist-and-slipper function
- Final drive: 525 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm cartridge fork; 5.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Non-linkage, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.9 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke
- Front: 19 x 3
- Rear: 18 x 4.25
- Tires: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 18
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston Brembo calipers
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 60 inches
- Rake: 26.3 degrees
- Trail: 5.1 inches
- Seat height: 33.1 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 550 pounds (approx.)
- Color: Titanium Smoke
2022 Indian FTR Rally Price:
- $13,999 MSRP
2022 Indian FTR Photo Gallery
2022 Indian FTR S Photo Gallery
2022 Indian FTR Rally Photo Gallery