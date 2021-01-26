2022 Indian FTR Lineup First Look (8 Fast Facts)

It’s barely 2021, yet the 2022 Indian FTR lineup is here, and there are some significant changes to three of the four variants. In the case of the standard FTR, the FTR S, and the new FTR R Carbon, it’s a case of “Honey, I shrunk the FTRs!”

We will start by discussing the three FTRs with significant changes, and address the returning FTR Rally at the end.

1. The three 2022 Indian FTRs get 17-inch wheels. Indian went with the 18-/19-inch wheel combo on the original FTRs to give them a retro look. Indian has looked at the FTR audience and switched to 17-inch wheels. The primary advantage is the lower seat height. However, it also opens the FTR up to all sorts of high-performance rubber.

2. The Dunlop DT-3R dirt-track style tires have been replaced by Metzeler Sportec rubber. It’s a reminder that the three non-Rally FTRs are now pure street bikes, despite their carried-over flat-track inspired appearance.

3. By shortening the suspension travel, the FTRs’ seat heights are lowered to 32.2 inches. That’s 1.4-inches lower than the previous FTRs. Travel of the fully adjustable suspension is reduced to 4.7 inches, which puts the FTRs in a pure-street category. That is not an issue, as the FTR Rally retains the larger wheels and longer-travel suspension.

4. With the lower seat height, there’s a new ProTaper handlebar width. The handlebar is 1.5 inches narrower than before, which is another nod to the Indian initiative to attract smaller riders.

5. All four models in 2022 Indian FTR lineup get some motor retuning. According to an Indian spokesman, the new motor setup “refines cold start performance, and delivers a smoother, more predictable throttle response.” This fits in line with making the FTRs more user-friendly. The 1203cc V-twin now produces 120 horsepower at 7750 rpm, which is a reduction of three horsepower compared to the 2021 tune. Peak torque remains unchanged at 87 ft-lbs at 6000 rpm, so it’s unlikely anyone will notice the 2.4-percent peak horsepower drop. Also, rear cylinder deactivation at stops has been added for heat management at stops.

6. The 2022 Indian FTR S and FTR R Carbon are progressive steps up the FTR chain. Here’s what’s added to upgrade the models:

FTR S Upgrades

Titanium Akropovič exhaust

A configurable 4.3-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth/USB connectivity (rather than an analog-style clock)

Three ride modes w/ traction control, corner-aware ABS, stability control, wheelie control, and rear-wheel lift mitigation

Two paint choices

USB charging port

$2000 more than the standard $12,999 FTR

FTR R Carbon Upgrades

All the S upgrades

Öhlins suspension

Black Akropovič exhaust

Carbon fiber tank covers, front fender, and headlight nacelle

Premium seat cover

Numbered badge

$2000 more than the FTR

7. The 2022 Indian FTR Rally retains its independence. Although it gets the same motor changes as the other FTRs, it retains the iconic 18-/19-inch wheel combo shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, longer-travel suspension, plus a two-inch higher ProTaper handlebar bend. At $13,999, the FTR Rally is priced between the FTR and the FTR S. Unfortunately, we don’t have any photos of the 2022 Indian FTR Rally quite yet.

8. Look for the 2022 Indian FTR lineup at dealers in Spring 2021.

2022 Indian FTR (FTR S and FTR R Carbon) Specs

ENGINE

Type: 60-degree V-twin

Displacement: 73ci; 1203cc

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 2.898”; 102 x 73.6mm

Maximum power: 120 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 87 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc​

Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 60mm throttle body Exhaust: 2-1-2 (FTR S: Titanium Akrapovič 2-1-2; FTR R Carbon: Black Akropovič 2-1-2)

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist-and-slipper function

Final drive: 525 chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Trellis

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable ZF Sachs inverted 43mm fork; 4.7 inches (FTR R Carbon: Fully adjustable Öhlins inverted 43mm fork; 4.7 inches)

Rear suspension; travel: Non-linkage fully adjustable ZF Sachs IFP piggyback reservoir shock; 4.7 inches (FTR R Carbon: Non-linkage fully adjustable IFP piggyback reservoir shock; 4.7 inches)

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front: 17 x 3.5

Rear: 17 x 5.5

Tires: Metzeler Sportec

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston Brembo calipers

Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper

ABS: Standard (FTR S and FTR R Carbon: Corner-aware ABS)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 60 inches

Rake: 25.3 degrees

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 32.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

Curb weight: 530 pounds (approx.)

COLORS

FTR: Black Smoke

FTR S: White Smoke; Maroon Metallic

FTR R Carbon: Carbon Fiber

PRICES:

2022 Indian FTR Price: $12,999 MSRP

2022 Indian FTR S Price: $14,999 MSRP

2022 Indian FTR R Carbon Price: $16,999 MSRP

2022 Indian FTR Rally Specs

ENGINE

Type: 60-degree V-twin

Displacement: 73ci (1203cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 2.898” (102 x 73.6mm)

Maximum power: 120 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 87 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc​

Fueling: Closed-loop EFI w/ 60mm throttle body

Exhaust: 2-1-2

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist-and-slipper function

Final drive: 525 chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Trellis

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted 43mm cartridge fork; 5.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Non-linkage, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.9 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke

Front: 19 x 3

Rear: 18 x 4.25

Tires: Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR

Front tire: 120/70 x 19

Rear tire: 150/70 x 18

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston Brembo calipers

Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston Brembo caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 60 inches

Rake: 26.3 degrees

Trail: 5.1 inches

Seat height: 33.1 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

Curb weight: 550 pounds (approx.)

Color: Titanium Smoke

2022 Indian FTR Rally Price:

$13,999 MSRP

