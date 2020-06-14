SLC5 Supercross Results and Coverage: Roczen Rebounds

In an unlikely return to form, Ken Roczen rode to a comfortable win at SLC5 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Roczen, who added shingles to his list of maladies, passed Cooper Webb for the lead on lap 4 (of 29), and that was the last anyone saw of Roczen. Defending Supercross Champion Webb took the runner-up spot over a distant Eli Tomac, who has one hand on the championship trophy.

Roczen’s win puts him back into P2 in the series standings, one point ahead of Webb with two rounds remaining. Tomac has a 24-point lead over Roczen. If Tomac wins on Wednesday, he clinches the title. If either Webb or Roczen finishes ahead of Tomac, the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series goes down to the final round a week from today. Should none of the three series leaders win, get out your calculator.

SLC5 was something of a snoozer, with all the riders doing all the obstacles. The slight differences stretched the riders out over the race, and you had to go down to P6 to see any sort of battle at the end. Roczen held a three-second lead over Webb for most of the race, and Tomac was over 14 seconds behind Webb at the checkers.

Webb grabbed the holeshot, with Webb’s rear-wheel clipping Tomac’s front wheel as they rounded the wide, sweeping first corner. That allowed Webb to get away, while Tomac struggled to keep his Kawasaki upright. Tomac settled into P7 after the first lap, making his way to a podium slot by lap 9. Initially, Tomac looked like he might make a run at Roczen and Webb. Instead, Tomac lost ground and settled for an uncontested P3.

Zach Osborne followed Malcolm Stewart much of the race, with Osborne able to snatch P4 from Stewart on lap 25. From there, Osborne slipped away from Stewart, besting Stewart by nearly three seconds by the end of the race. Osborne has four consecutive top-four finishes in Salt Lake City, and it is Stewart’s second top-five in three races.

Martín Dávalos started strong, running in P4 for the first three laps. He went down, however, putting him in last place and only able to work his way up to P19 by the end.

Jason Anderson had a good start, but got off-line in the rhythm section and suffered a spectacular crash. Anderson remounted, only to go down again. He was caught in a multi-bike pile-up on lap 13, with his Husqvarna getting tangled up with Vince Friese’s downed Honda. That was it for the night for Anderson. He finished last and surrendered P4 in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship standings to Justin Barcia.

The next round is Wednesday, and Webb has won both Wednesday races in the seven-round finale in Salt Lake City. Webb or Roczen must beat Tomac to prevent Tomac from clinching his first 450SX title. Our 2020 Supercross TV Schedule will tell you when to tune if for what could be a historic race.

Photography courtesy of Align Media and Feld Entertainment

2020 Salt Lake City 5 Supercross Results, Rice-Eccles Stadium

Ken Roczen (Honda) Cooper Webb (KTM) Eli Tomac (Kawasaki) Zach Osborne (Husqvarna) Malcolm Stewart (Honda) Dean Wilson (Husqvarna) Blake Baggett (KTM) Justin Brayton (Honda) Justin Barcia (Yamaha) Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha) Chad Reed (Honda) Broc Tickle (Suzuki) Benny Bloss (KTM) Justin Hill (Honda) Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki) Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha) Vince Friese (Honda) Adam Enticknap (Suzuki) Martín Dávalos (KTM) Ryan Breece (Suzuki) Mason Kerr (Kawasaki) Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 15 of 17 rounds)