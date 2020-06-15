2020 Harley-Davidson Breakout 114 Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Styling and power come together in the 2020 Harley-Davidson Breakout 114. When it comes to the Breakout, Harley-Davidson is pulling no punches. It is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 motor, and that means a gut-wrenching 119 ft-lbs of torque at just 3000 rpm.
There is always plenty of acceleration at your beck-and-call. A massive low-profile 240mm rear Michelin Scorcher 11 puts that torque to the ground. In the front, style and attitude take over. You get a 21-inch front wheel with a tire just 130mm in diameter. That means a single 300mm disc in the front, as any more would overpower the skinny tire.
The seating position is committed to profiling over performance. Your fists and feet are unapologetically forward. The ride isn’t bad, with the latest Softail chassis and generous suspension travel—over five inches in the front and 3.4 inches in the rear.
Canyon riding? Don’t ask! The wheelbase is stretched, the fork angle sits at an imposing 36 degrees, and not much in the way of cornering clearance.
The 2020 Harley-Davidson Breakout 114 is an eye-catching motorcycle for the rider who wants to be noticed, and also intends to sprint away in style at a moment’s notice.
2020 Harley-Davidson Breakout 114 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin
- Displacement: 114ci (1868cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
- Maximum torque: 119 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Valve train: Single-cam; 4 vpc
- Exhaust: 2-into-2; catalyst in muffler
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild-steel tubular frame w/ rectangular-section backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve fork; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches
- Wheels: Gasser II cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 21 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 8
- Tires: Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 11
- Front tire: 130/60 x 21
- Rear tire: 240/40 x 18
- Front brake: 30mm floating disc w/ fixed 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 282mm disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 66.7 inches
- Rake: 34 degrees
- Fork angle: 36 degrees
- Trail: 5.7 inches
- Seat height: 26.2 inches
- Lean angle l&r: 26.8 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 672 pounds
2020 Harley-Davidson Breakout 114 Colors and Prices
- Vivid Black: $20,499 MSRP
- Midnight Blue; Barracuda Silver; Performance Orange; River rock Gray Denim: $20,899 MSRP
- Stiletto Red: $21,449 MSRP
- Zephyr Blue/Black Sunglo: $21,649