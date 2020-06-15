2020 Harley-Davidson Breakout 114 Buyers Guide: Specs & Prices

Styling and power come together in the 2020 Harley-Davidson Breakout 114. When it comes to the Breakout, Harley-Davidson is pulling no punches. It is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 motor, and that means a gut-wrenching 119 ft-lbs of torque at just 3000 rpm.

There is always plenty of acceleration at your beck-and-call. A massive low-profile 240mm rear Michelin Scorcher 11 puts that torque to the ground. In the front, style and attitude take over. You get a 21-inch front wheel with a tire just 130mm in diameter. That means a single 300mm disc in the front, as any more would overpower the skinny tire.

The seating position is committed to profiling over performance. Your fists and feet are unapologetically forward. The ride isn’t bad, with the latest Softail chassis and generous suspension travel—over five inches in the front and 3.4 inches in the rear.

Canyon riding? Don’t ask! The wheelbase is stretched, the fork angle sits at an imposing 36 degrees, and not much in the way of cornering clearance.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Breakout 114 is an eye-catching motorcycle for the rider who wants to be noticed, and also intends to sprint away in style at a moment’s notice.

2020 Harley-Davidson Breakout 114 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin

Displacement: 114ci (1868cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”

Maximum torque: 119 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valve train: Single-cam; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-2; catalyst in muffler

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild-steel tubular frame w/ rectangular-section backbone

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches

Wheels: Gasser II cast aluminum

Front wheel: 21 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 18 x 8

Tires: Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 11

Front tire: 130/60 x 21

Rear tire: 240/40 x 18

Front brake: 30mm floating disc w/ fixed 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 282mm disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 66.7 inches

Rake: 34 degrees

Fork angle: 36 degrees

Trail: 5.7 inches

Seat height: 26.2 inches

Lean angle l&r: 26.8 degrees

Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 672 pounds

2020 Harley-Davidson Breakout 114 Colors and Prices