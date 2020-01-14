2019 BMW Motorcycle Sales up 5.8%: 9th Straight Sales Record

BMW Motorrad has once again dominated the worldwide motorcycle market. In 2019, the Bavarian manufacturer sold 175,162 motorcycles and maxi-scooters – a 5.8-percent increase over 2018 sales (165,566 units).

The BMW R 1250 GS and R 1200 GS models claimed top honors as the bestseller, and Germany once again earned top market share.

“Two-thousand nineteen was another very successful year for BMW Motorrad in spite of a number of challenges,” Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad.

“We achieved a sales record for the ninth time in succession. I would like to thank our customers all over the world most sincerely for the great trust they have placed in us again in 2019. The 2019 sales figures clearly show that our motorcycle growth strategy is taking effect.”

“This success was achieved due to the market launch of seven new models as well as the powerful BMW Motorrad product portfolio. We will expand our product range with emotional and innovative new products in 2020, too. We have already given a preview of our highly anticipated BMW R 18 in 2019.

“We also look back with pride on our success in racing in 2019. First podium finishes in the FIM World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) and the successful entry into the Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) confirm our confidence in the new BMW S 1000 RR.”

2019 BMW Motorrad Market Talk

Germany continued its streak as the largest market for BMW motorcycles with 26,292 units sold (+10.4% compared to the previous year).

In Europe, overall sales grew 7 percent:

France (17,300 units)

Italy (15,580)

Spain (12,607)

Great Britain/Ireland (9,611)

In North America, 15,116 units were sold throughout the USA and Canada.

BMW Motorrad also showed growth in China and South America. Sales were up 16.6 percent in China (8,818 units sold) and 36.7 percent (10,064 units) in South America. Brazil was the largest South American market.

BMW Motorrad Model Popularity in 2019

The GS models with the new ShiftCam boxer technology helped grow sales, BMW Motorrad reports.

Following is a breakdown of BMW model popularity throughout 2019:

BMW R 1200/1250 GS and BMW R 1200/1250 GS Adventure: over 59,000 units worldwide

BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models: Over 20,000

BMW F 750 GS and BMW F 850 GS and other inline-twin models: Over 29,000

2020 Sales Outlook

Due to a few additions, such as the F 900 lineup and revised BMW S 1000 XR, BMW is expecting further growth throughout 2020.

“We already presented three of our brand new models for the coming season at EICMA 2019,” Timo Resch, BMW Motorrad Head of Sales and Marketing.

“In the mid-range segment, we are launching two highly attractive new bikes, the BMW F 900 R and the F 900 XR. And the new edition of the popular BMW S 1000 XR is also eagerly awaited by our customers.

“We are of course particularly looking forward to our entry into the high-volume cruiser segment in the second half of 2020. The market launch of the BMW R 18 will certainly be one of the highlights in 2020.”