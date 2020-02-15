2020 Tampa Supercross Results: Tomac Takes Win, Series Lead

After stalking early leader and fastest qualifier Adam Cianciarulo for nine laps, Eli Tomac passed Cianciarulo on lap 11 (of 26) as they exited a highly unpredictable sand section at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Tomac won round 7 of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series comfortably, as he built up a 12-second lead on lap 16 when Cianciarulo crashed in the rugged whoops section. Defending Supercross Champion Cooper Webb was the runner up, with Ken Roczen rounding out the podium. Tomac takes the top spot in the standing, leaving Tampa four points ahead of Roczen, who is seven points up on Webb.

Justin Barcia recovered from a P14 opening lap to claw his way to P4, passing Dean Wilson, Malcolm Stewart, and Justin Hill on the final four laps. Hill finished in P5, as he hung around that slot the entire night. Tampa is Hill’s best performance of the year, and his third top 10 finish in a row. Wilson also had his best ride of 2020, finishing in P6.

Stewart ran in podium position from lap 2 through lap 14, when he was passed by Webb, and eventually dropped to P7. Jason Anderson started poorly in P15 on the first lap, and was able to work his way up to P8, after losing a final lap dogfight with Stewart. After his crash in the whoops, Cianciarulo dropped to P9, where he finished. Just a half-second separated P7 Stewart from P9 Cianciarulo. Justin Brayton took the final top 10 spot after running as high as P8 and as low as P12.

Broc Tickle returned to Monster Energy Supercross after serving a two-year suspension for failing to pass a test for performance-enhancing drugs. Tickle picked up a ride on the decimated JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team and finished in P12, just behind Zach Osborne, who finished the opening lap in last place. Blake Baggett crashed hard in his Heat, but remounted to qualify for the Main Event. However, Baggett was a no-show at the Main starting line.

2020 Tampa Supercross Results, Raymond James Stadium

Eli Tomac (Kawasaki) Cooper Webb (KTM) Ken Roczen (Honda) Justin Barcia (Yamaha) Justin Hill (Honda) Dean Wilson (Husqvarna) Malcolm Stewart (Honda) Jason Anderson (Husqvarna) Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki) Justin Brayton (Honda) Zach Osborne (Husqvarna) Broc Tickle (Suzuki) Vince Friese (Honda) Martin Davalos (KTM) Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki) Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha) Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha) Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki) Chad Reed (Honda) Ryan Breece (Suzuki) Adam Enticknap (Suzuki) Blake Baggett (KTM)

2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (7 of 17 rounds)

Eli Tomac (Kawasaki), 155 (3 wins; 4 podiums) Ken Roczen (Honda), 151 points (2 wins; 5 podiums) Cooper Webb (KTM), 144 (1 win; 5 podiums) Justin Barcia (Yamaha), 135 (1 win; 2 podiums) Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki), 127 (2 podiums) Jason Anderson (Husqvarna), 120 (2 podiums) Malcolm Stewart (Honda), 106 Justin Brayton (Honda), 102 Justin Hill (Honda), 93 Blake Baggett (KTM), 91 (1 podium) Zach Osborne (Husqvarna), 87 Dean Wilson (Husqvarna), 86 Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha), 77 Vince Friese (Honda), 70 Martin Davalos (KTM), 59 Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki), 42 Justin Bogle (KTM), 24 Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha), 21 Chad Reed (Honda), 21 Alex Ray (Kawasaki), 19 Chris Blose (Honda), 18 Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki), 16 Ryan Breece (Suzuki), 16 Benny Bloss (Yamaha), 13 Broc Tickle (Suzuki), 11 Jimmy Decotis (Suzuki), 4 Jason Clermont (Kawasaki), 3 Cade Autenrieth (Honda), 3 Adam Enticknap (Suzuki), 2 Fredrik Norén (Suzuki), 2 Jerry Robin (Honda), 1 Josh Cartwright (Kawasaki), 1

Photo courtesy of Feld Entertainment