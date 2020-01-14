Tuesday, January 14, 2020
2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

An authentically retro-styled motorcycle, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim may not have “bobber” in its name, but it has all of the styling cues associated with the genre.

The abbreviated fenders are the first tip-off, with the wire-spoke wheels adding to the visual package. Chunky Dunlops and just the right amount of chrome is all period-perfect, as is the statement-making low-slung solo seat and dual mufflers.

2020 Harley Softail Slim buyers guideCovers over the fork tubes and the Softail frame finish the job, along with floorboards.

Although Bobber in style, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim is more cruiser in function. The cornering clearance is limited, so you will have to keep your competitive instincts in check should you be riding in any canyons. The Dunlop tires provide lots of grip, so you’ll feel confident within the abilities of the design. As always, the Milwaukee-Eight 107 is a brute, pumping out a peak of 110 ft-lbs of torque at just 3000 rpm.

The ergonomics aren’t designed for day-long rides. Instead, the Softail Slim is about tooling around town, and it is especially welcoming to shorter-inseam riders thanks to the narrow seat design. It’s an excellent way to start a career on the big-inch H-Ds.

ENGINE

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin
  • Displacement: 107ci
  • Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
  • Maximum torque: 110 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.0:1
  • Valvetrain: Single cam; 4 vpc
  • Exhaust: 2-into-2
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 49mm fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches
  • Wheels: Wire-spoke
  • Front: 16 x 3.00
  • Rear: 16 x 3.00

    Tires: Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series

  • Front tire: 130/90 x 16
  • Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
  • Front brake: 300mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed caliper
  • Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64.2 inches
  • Rake: 30 degrees
  • Trail: 5.8 inches
  • Lean angle, right and left: 27.4 degrees
  • Seat height: 26 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
  • Curb weight: 671 pounds

2020 HARLEY-DAVIDSON SOFTAIL SLIM COLORS/PRICES

  • Vivid Black: $15,999 MSRP
  • Barracuda Silver Denim; Billiard Burgundy; Black Denim: $16,399 MSRP

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Buyer’s Guide – Photo Gallery

