2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

An authentically retro-styled motorcycle, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim may not have “bobber” in its name, but it has all of the styling cues associated with the genre.

The abbreviated fenders are the first tip-off, with the wire-spoke wheels adding to the visual package. Chunky Dunlops and just the right amount of chrome is all period-perfect, as is the statement-making low-slung solo seat and dual mufflers.

Covers over the fork tubes and the Softail frame finish the job, along with floorboards.

Although Bobber in style, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim is more cruiser in function. The cornering clearance is limited, so you will have to keep your competitive instincts in check should you be riding in any canyons. The Dunlop tires provide lots of grip, so you’ll feel confident within the abilities of the design. As always, the Milwaukee-Eight 107 is a brute, pumping out a peak of 110 ft-lbs of torque at just 3000 rpm.

The ergonomics aren’t designed for day-long rides. Instead, the Softail Slim is about tooling around town, and it is especially welcoming to shorter-inseam riders thanks to the narrow seat design. It’s an excellent way to start a career on the big-inch H-Ds.

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin

Displacement: 107ci

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Maximum torque: 110 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valvetrain: Single cam; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-2

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa Dual Bending Valve 49mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke

Front: 16 x 3.00

Rear: 16 x 3.00 Tires: Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series

Front tire: 130/90 x 16

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brake: 300mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed caliper

Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.2 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 5.8 inches

Lean angle, right and left: 27.4 degrees

Seat height: 26 inches

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 671 pounds

2020 HARLEY-DAVIDSON SOFTAIL SLIM COLORS/PRICES

Vivid Black: $15,999 MSRP

Barracuda Silver Denim; Billiard Burgundy; Black Denim: $16,399 MSRP

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Buyer’s Guide – Photo Gallery