Ducati’s legendary engineer, Fabio Taglioni is to Italy’s motorcycle industry as Edward Turner is Britain’s. Each made an indelible mark on their respective industry and secured their own place in history.

Each did that with some of their respective firm’s landmark models. In Taglioni’s case, one of those was the Ducati 750 V-twin.

Noted motorcycle historian, restorer and collector, Ian Falloon is one of the foremost authorities on Ducati history—not to mention many others. Falloon has authored or co-authored dozens of books and articles. In the most recent edition of his 2006 The Ducati 750 Bible, he brings that expertise and attention to detail to a book of encyclopedic quality.

The book’s six chapters take you from the company’s origins in 1926 when it was founded as an electronics manufacturer by the three Ducati brothers until it came out with its first motorized bicycle in 1946.

How in-depth is the material Falloon presents? Taglioni’s rough, hand-drawn concept sketches of the 90° 750 V-twin—(Taglioni called it an “L-twin”) dating back to March and April of 1970 are in the book! Amazingly, the first prototype 750 based on those sketches saw the light of day in August of 1970.

Chapter two reveals the 750 GT prototypes and production models from 1970 and ’71. Chapter three covers regular production of the 750 GT and prototypes of the 750 Sport and Super Sport models in 1972. Chapter four traces (right down to engine number series) production in 1973 of the 750 GT, Sport and Super Sport models and Chapter five provides details on model development and changes through to 1978.

Chapter six provides fascinating coverage of the 750’s racing history, including successes by Mike Hailwood and the California Hot Rod of Phil Schilling and Cook Nielson that won the 1977 Daytona Superbike championship. Falloon closes out the book with an in-depth appendix providing detailed technical specifications for each of the models.

If you’re fortunate enough to own one of these classic Ducati models, this book is a must-have resource on their history, design and specifications. If you don’t own one, but would love to or just are a fan of the brand, Ian Falloon’s The Ducati 750 Bible, 750 GT, 750 Sport and 750 Super Sport 1971 to 1978 is a great addition to your Rider’s Library.

Book data: