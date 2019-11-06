2020 BMW F 900 R First Look (14 Fast Facts)

2020 BMW F 900 R First Look: New German Sportbike

The 2020 BMW F 900 R was unveiled at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan. Positioned as the street-focused roadster brother to the touring capable F 900 XR, the R model promises loads of naked-bike fun, great for exploring the twisties or urban center alike.

The latest middleweight naked motorcycle looks like more than a sensible hoot to us, and we hope to be jangling the keys to one soon. Until then, we’ll hit you with the Fast Facts.

1. An 895cc parallel-twin powers the 2020 BMW F 900 R. The engine debuted in the F 850 GS, which features an 853cc powerplant. BMW engineers punched the DOHC motor out, increasing its displacement by 44cc and power output to 105 horsepower at 8750 rpm, and 68 ft/lbs of torque at 6500 rpm. BMW claims that over 61 ft/lbs of its torque are available between 4500 and 8500 rpm—right where most riders need it. Additionally, the engine has a 90-degree offset, firing at 270 and 450 degrees. BMW claims the gives the engine a sound similar to that of a 90-degree V-twin. To keep things smooth, dual counterbalancers are used.

2. The base model BMW F 900 R has two riding modes—Road and Rain. Each riding mode alters ABS and traction control intervention. TC can be turned off.

3. As is standard practice with BMW, there are multiple optional Packages that add functionality to the motorcycle. The packages are Dynamic, Active, Comfort, and Touring.

4. The Dynamic Package adds semi-active electronic rear suspension and Headlight Pro. Headlight Pro is BMW’s way of saying cornering-aware lighting and a daytime running light.

5. For the most sporting riders, the Active Package is essential with a bi-directional quickshifter, plus Riding Modes Pro. BMW’s Riding Modes Pro is a suite of electronic goodies—two additional riding modes (Dynamic and fully customizable Dynamic Pro), corner-aware ABS and traction control, plus a bi-directional quickshifter. BMW Motorrad seem to have a fixation with the word Dynamic, which appears in the press release 75 times.

6. The Comfort Package is simple—KeylessRide, and heated grips.

7. Cruise control and a centerstand highlight the Touring Package. You also get set-up to accept a navigation device (a separate purchase), and a mount for side cases (cases are another extra).

8. The all-new steel trellis frame uses the 895cc engine as a stressed member. It also features a new subframe that is claimed to the shorter and slimmer than the 850 GS.

9. With a long wheelbase, so we expect the 2020 BMW F 900 R to be highly stable. It’s always tricky to judge from spec sheets, but the 59.8-inch wheelbase has our attention—it’s long. Curiously, BMW makes no rake claim, though the trail is 4.5 inches.

10. The 4.1-gallon fuel tank is made from welded plastic. The F 800 R featured a fuel tank below the rider’s seat, but BMW has decided to move fuel storage back to its popular location, directly in front of the rider. This time the tank is made entirely out of plastic.

11. A non-adjustable 41mm fork and fully adjustable shock take care of suspension duties on the standard model. Remember, the Dynamic Package adds a semi-active electronic shock. The non-adjustable fork has no upgrade path.

12. A full-color TFT display is standard. Bluetooth connectivity is a standard feature, too.

13. Comfortable yet sporty ergonomics are promised. The 900 R lists an average 32.1-inch seat height, combined with an upright handlebar and comfortable rearset position. Still, BMW states that is has a slightly more aggressive riding position than the touring-focused XR.

14. Pricing and availability have not been announced for the US market. As soon as that information becomes available, we’ll update the story.

2020 BMW F 900 R Specs

ENGINE



Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 895cc

Bore x stroke: 86 x 77mm

Maximum power: 105 horsepower @ 8500 rpm

Maximum torque: 68 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 13.1:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 48mm throttle body

Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh

Clutch: Slipper style

Final drive: Endless O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Monocoque-style steel bridge w/ load-bearing motor

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 5.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.6 inches

Wheels: Die-cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston radially mounted calipers

Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59.8 inches

Rake: TBA

Trail: 4.5 inches

Seat height: 32.1 inches (31.1 inches to 34.1 inches with optional seats)

Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 56 mpg

Curb weight: 465 pounds

COLORS

Blackstorm metallic

San Marino Blue metallic

Hockenheim Silver/Racing Red (Style Sport option only)

2020 BMW F 900 R Price:

MSRP TBA

