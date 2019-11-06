2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS First Look (7 Fast Facts)

2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS First Look: Frame, Suspension, and Tech Updates

The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS returns with a handful of mechanical and electronic updates that have raised the performance bar and sophistication of the largest displacement Z family motorcycle sold in the United States.

First launched in 2017, the Z900 was positioned as a bike for the purist, leaving electronic aids such as selectable ride modes and traction control off the spec sheet. Now, the 2020 Kawasaki Z900 is getting a dose of the 21st century with those features on tap.

The Kawasaki Z900 impressed us when we first threw a leg over it two years ago, and we can’t wait to see what the Japanese firm has in store. Until then, here are the Fast Facts.

1. A stiffer steel twin-spar frame is part of the 2020 package. This year, the Z900 touts a revised chassis, with added strength in crucial areas, such as the swingarm pivot point. Geometry figures are the same as last year’s model, so we don’t anticipate any significant changes to the Z900’s sporty handling.

2. Suspension settings are revised. Featuring the same fork and shock with spring pre-load and rebound-damping adjustments as previous iterations of the Z900, Kawasaki engineers saw it fit to change settings to match the updated frame.

3. The Z900’s tires get upgraded to the Dunlop Sportmax RoadSport 2. The aging Dunlop Sportmax D214 tires are gone, and replaced by fresh RoadSport 2 rubber.

4. Selectable ride and power modes will be available on the 2020 Kawasaki Z900. Falling in line with many other top-tier offerings from the Kawasaki, the Z900 now allows riders to choose from two power modes—full- and half-power. The full-power mode gives access to all the 948cc engine’s might, while low-power reduces it to roughly 55 percent output to tame the throttle response. Also, three selectable riding modes are available—Sport, Road, and Rain. The ride modes alter the levels of traction control and ABS intervention, with Sport being the least restrictive and Rain being the most. Riding modes are adjustable on the fly.

5. The tech doesn’t stop there—Bluetooth connectivity supports Kawasaki’s Rideology app. Kawasaki has riders covered who happen to enjoy staying in constant contact, even when behind the handlebars, thanks to the new Bluetooth connectivity. To utilize that feature, owners must rely on Rideology. The app enables users to answer incoming calls, view ride logs (route, distance, time traveled), and tuning settings.

6. Refreshed, sharper styling is applied 2020 Z900. Updated graphics and plastics have given the Z900 a spit-shine, angling for an even more aggressive appearance and pointed appearance. According to Kawasaki’s official press release, the new styling may elicit this emotional response: “A longing flows through you and moves you with its Sugomi-inspired design. You can feel the machine alive.” Longing, indeed!

7. A new LED headlight shines much brighter than before. LED lighting is a noticeable improvement and one welcome for riders who get out when the sun goes down. All other lighting is LED, as well.

2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 948cc

Bore x stroke: 73.4 x 56.0mm

Compression ratio: 11.8:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: EFI w/ 36mm Keihin throttle bodies

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

Frame: High-tensile steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable horizontally mounted shock; 5.5 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax RoadSport 2

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 300mm petal-type discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brakes: 250mm petal-type disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.3 inches

Rake: 24.5 degrees

Trail: 4.1 inches

Seat height: 31.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb weight: 468 pounds

COLORS

Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black

Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Matte Fusion Silver

2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS Price:

From $8999 MSRP

2020 Z900 Photo Gallery