Wednesday, November 6, 2019
2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 BMW F 900 XR First Look (12 Fast Facts)

2020 BMW F 900 XR First Look (12 Fast Facts)

2020 BMW F 900 XR Preview: S 1000 XR’s “Baby Sister”

As the middleweight category continues to grow strongly across the motorcycle offerings for 2020, BMW has unveiled a new offering of its own at EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show.

Meet the BMW F 900 XR, the mid-range versions based on the popular S 1000 XR, a bike that the Bavarian’s coin as an “adventure sport.”

Let’s take a first look at what BMW remained hush about ahead of EICMA 2019.

BMW F 900 XR msrp1. The F 900 XR is basically the baby sister of the more powerful S 1000 XR but built on the platform of the GS models of the F series (F 750 GS and F 850 GS).

2. Powering the F 900 XR is the same engine as the F 850 GS, but it grows from 853cc to 895cc. The parallel-twin now produces 105 horsepower at 8750 rpm and 68 ft/lbs of torque at 6500 rpm. BMW says more than 61 ft/lbs of torque is available from 4500 to 8500 rpm. The engine also uses two opposed counterbalance shafts to increase smoothness across the rev range.

3. The base model arrives standard with minimal electronics – two riding modes (Road and Rain), ABS, and traction control, which is disengageable).

4. In typical BMW fashion, riders can update their motorcycles with Riding Modes Pro and get all the latest in savvy BMW electronics. This adds two additional riding modes (Dynamic and Dynamic Pro), “dynamic” traction control that provides other parameters for measuring lost of traction, and cornering ABS. New for 2020 is the addition of what BMW calls “MSR”, an “engine drag torque control” that prevents the rear wheel from slipping as a result of abrupt throttling or downshifting.

BMW F 900 XR torque5. The XR chassis consists of a steel frame that uses the engine as a load-bearing element and positions the fuel tank in the standard place (not under the passenger seat as on the F GS series of yesteryears). The fuel tank is made from welded plastic – a first in the motorcycle industry – and holds 3.8 gallons.

6. The bolt-on steel rear frame has also been newly developed for the F 900 XR. BMW says this helps created a visually short and slim rear.

7. Suspension duties are handled by an upside-down 43mm telescopic fork and a fully adjustable shock attached to a double-sided swingarm. Wheel travel is 6.7 inches up front, and 6.8 inches in the rear.

8. BMW offers its electronic suspension as an option. This suspension, called “Dynamic ESA (electronic suspension adjustment), will control the riding experience through electronic damping of the rear strut’s spring.

BMW F 900 XR for sale9. Also available as options are cornering lights, keyless ignition, up/down quickshifter, and an emergency call system.

10. The F 900 XR arrives with a 6.5-inch full-color TFT screen that can connect to the rider’s smartphone.

11. The standard seat height is 32.5 inches. Higher and lower seats are available.

12. The F 900 XR is available in three colors: Light White, Galvanic Gold metallic, and Sport in Racing Red. BMW has yet to announce availability and pricing.

2020 BMW F 900 XR

2020 BMW F 900 XR Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel Twin
  • Displacement: 895
  • Bore x stroke: 86 x 77mm
  • Maximum power: 105 horsepower @ 8500 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 92 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 13:1.1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
  • Fueling: Throttle bodies
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Starting: Only if other than electric
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed,
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel monocoque w/ subframe
  • Front suspension; travel: 43mm inverted fork; 6.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable strut; 6.8 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston floating calipers
  • Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard, Optional cornering ABS

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 59.9 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 4.3 inches
  • Lean angle 45 degrees
  • Seat height: 32.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons
  • Curb weight: 483 pounds

COLORS

  • Light White
  • Galvanic Gold Metallic
  • Sport in Racing Red

PRICE

  • TBD

2020 BMW F 900 XR Photo Gallery

Previous articleDucati Scooter First Look: Electric-Powered
Next article2020 Triumph Bonneville T120 and T100 Bud Ekins Editions: First Look
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS First Look: Frame, Suspension, and Tech Updates The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS returns with a handful of mechanical and electronic updates...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Triumph Bonneville T120 and T100 Bud Ekins Editions: First Look

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 Triumph Bonneville Bud Ekins Editions (10 Fast Facts) If you have any interest in Steve McQueen, classic desert, motocross and ISDT racing, and Triumph...
Read more
Scooters

Ducati Scooter First Look: Electric-Powered

Don Williams -
0
Ducati issued a license to Chinese industrial giant Vmoto Limited, which makes Super Soco electric scooters. The result is the Super Soco CUx Ducati Special Edition electric scooter, with livery created by Super Soco.
Read more
MotoGP

Husqvarna Returns To Moto3: Fenati and López on Max Racing Team

Don Williams -
0
Max Racing Team to Contest 2020 Moto3 Season on Husqvarna FR 250 GP After a four-year absence from the grid, Husqvarna returns to Moto3 with...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Ducati Scrambler Custom and Stock Motorcycles at EICMA

Don Williams -
0
2020 Ducati Scrambler Customs and Stockers at EICMA There are plenty of cool new motorcycles revealed every year at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo & Motociclo...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Kawasaki Z650 First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Kawasaki Z650 First Look: Functional and Stylistic Updates A stripped-down version of the venerable Kawasaki Ninja 650, the 2020 Kawasaki Z650 enjoys a few updates...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Nic de Sena -
0
2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS First Look: Frame, Suspension, and Tech Updates The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS returns with a handful of mechanical and electronic updates...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Triumph Bonneville T120 and T100 Bud Ekins Editions: First Look

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 Triumph Bonneville Bud Ekins Editions (10 Fast Facts) If you have any interest in Steve McQueen, classic desert, motocross and ISDT racing, and Triumph...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 BMW F 900 XR First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 BMW F 900 XR Preview: S 1000 XR's "Baby Sister" As the middleweight category continues to grow strongly across the motorcycle offerings for 2020,...
Read more
Scooters

Ducati Scooter First Look: Electric-Powered

Don Williams -
0
Ducati issued a license to Chinese industrial giant Vmoto Limited, which makes Super Soco electric scooters. The result is the Super Soco CUx Ducati Special Edition electric scooter, with livery created by Super Soco.
Read more
MotoGP

Husqvarna Returns To Moto3: Fenati and López on Max Racing Team

Don Williams -
0
Max Racing Team to Contest 2020 Moto3 Season on Husqvarna FR 250 GP After a four-year absence from the grid, Husqvarna returns to Moto3 with...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Ducati Scrambler Custom and Stock Motorcycles at EICMA

Don Williams -
0
2020 Ducati Scrambler Customs and Stockers at EICMA There are plenty of cool new motorcycles revealed every year at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo & Motociclo...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling