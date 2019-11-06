2020 BMW F 900 XR First Look (12 Fast Facts)

2020 BMW F 900 XR Preview: S 1000 XR’s “Baby Sister”

As the middleweight category continues to grow strongly across the motorcycle offerings for 2020, BMW has unveiled a new offering of its own at EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show.

Meet the BMW F 900 XR, the mid-range versions based on the popular S 1000 XR, a bike that the Bavarian’s coin as an “adventure sport.”

Let’s take a first look at what BMW remained hush about ahead of EICMA 2019.

1. The F 900 XR is basically the baby sister of the more powerful S 1000 XR but built on the platform of the GS models of the F series (F 750 GS and F 850 GS).

2. Powering the F 900 XR is the same engine as the F 850 GS, but it grows from 853cc to 895cc. The parallel-twin now produces 105 horsepower at 8750 rpm and 68 ft/lbs of torque at 6500 rpm. BMW says more than 61 ft/lbs of torque is available from 4500 to 8500 rpm. The engine also uses two opposed counterbalance shafts to increase smoothness across the rev range.

3. The base model arrives standard with minimal electronics – two riding modes (Road and Rain), ABS, and traction control, which is disengageable).

4. In typical BMW fashion, riders can update their motorcycles with Riding Modes Pro and get all the latest in savvy BMW electronics. This adds two additional riding modes (Dynamic and Dynamic Pro), “dynamic” traction control that provides other parameters for measuring lost of traction, and cornering ABS. New for 2020 is the addition of what BMW calls “MSR”, an “engine drag torque control” that prevents the rear wheel from slipping as a result of abrupt throttling or downshifting.

5. The XR chassis consists of a steel frame that uses the engine as a load-bearing element and positions the fuel tank in the standard place (not under the passenger seat as on the F GS series of yesteryears). The fuel tank is made from welded plastic – a first in the motorcycle industry – and holds 3.8 gallons.

6. The bolt-on steel rear frame has also been newly developed for the F 900 XR. BMW says this helps created a visually short and slim rear.

7. Suspension duties are handled by an upside-down 43mm telescopic fork and a fully adjustable shock attached to a double-sided swingarm. Wheel travel is 6.7 inches up front, and 6.8 inches in the rear.

8. BMW offers its electronic suspension as an option. This suspension, called “Dynamic ESA (electronic suspension adjustment), will control the riding experience through electronic damping of the rear strut’s spring.

9. Also available as options are cornering lights, keyless ignition, up/down quickshifter, and an emergency call system.

10. The F 900 XR arrives with a 6.5-inch full-color TFT screen that can connect to the rider’s smartphone.

11. The standard seat height is 32.5 inches. Higher and lower seats are available.

12. The F 900 XR is available in three colors: Light White, Galvanic Gold metallic, and Sport in Racing Red. BMW has yet to announce availability and pricing.

2020 BMW F 900 XR Specs

ENGINE

Type: Parallel Twin

Displacement: 895

Bore x stroke: 86 x 77mm

Maximum power: 105 horsepower @ 8500 rpm

Maximum torque: 92 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 13:1.1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: Throttle bodies

Cooling: Liquid

Starting: Only if other than electric

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed,

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel monocoque w/ subframe

Front suspension; travel: 43mm inverted fork; 6.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable strut; 6.8 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted 4-piston floating calipers

Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard, Optional cornering ABS

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59.9 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Lean angle 45 degrees

Seat height: 32.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons

Curb weight: 483 pounds

COLORS

Light White

Galvanic Gold Metallic

Sport in Racing Red

PRICE

TBD

