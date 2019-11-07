2020 BMW S 1000 XR First Look (15 Fast Facts)

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Preview

When BMW launched the S 1000 XR in 2016, the Bavarian manufacturer invented a new category of motorcycling coined “adventure sport.”

The XR was designed to fill a void for the rider who didn’t want an all-out adventure tourer like the GS, or the sportbike positioning of the S 1000 RR or roadster models.

The XR remained relatively unchanged since launching, but all that changes for 2020.

BMW unveiled the updated 2020 S 1000 XR at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle Show. Here’s a first look at the updates.

1. The new S 1000 XR arrives with a newly developed 999cc inline four-cylinder engine with a more linear torque curve. The engine produces 165 horsepower at 11,000 rpm and 84 ft/lbs of torque at 9250 rpm.

2. The Euro5-compliant engine is mated to a revised six-speed transmission that has longer rations for fourth, fifth, and sixth gears. The new ratios were designed to reduce noise and fuel consumption.

3. The S 1000 XR features BMW’s new engine drag torque control, what the Germans call “MSR.” The technology prevents the rear wheel from slipping under abrupt throttle inputs or downshifting.

4. Due to a 19 percent lighter double-sided swingarm, a five percent lighter engine, and lighter exhaust and frame, BMW says the 2020 S 1000 XR weighs 498 wet, 22 pounds lighter than its predecessor.

5. BMW developed a new Flex Frame for the S 1000 RR that makes the engine take on more of the load-bearing function. This helps with agility.



6. BMW’s electronic suspension – Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) – is standard. The suspension has two modes: Road and dynamic.

7. For the first time, the S 1000 XR gets Dynamic Brake Control. Basically, the brakes work in conjunction with the engine to help control any unwanted acceleration. BMW says “by means of intervention in the engine control, drive torque is reduced during braking so as to make full use of the braking power at the rear wheel. This keeps the motorcycle stable and shortens the braking distance.”

8. The six-axis Inertia Measurement Unit (IMU) drives the function of the high-tech electronics found on the S 1000 XR: traction control, wheelie control and cornering ABS.

9. The XR has four riding modes:

Rain

Road

Dynamic

Dynamic Pro

10. Hill Start Control is standard.

11. The S 1000 XR has LED lights all around and has cornering lights.

12. The instrumentation is updated for 2020. The XR now has a 6.5-inch full-color TFT screen.

13. BMW has totally revised the bodywork and ergonomics for more wind protection and comfort.

14. Shift assist for clutchless up-/down-shifts, electronic cruise control, and daytime running lights are available as options.

15. The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR will arrive in two colors: Ice Grey and Racing Red/White Aluminum. Pricing and availability have yet to be revealed.

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 999cc

Bore x stroke: 80 mm x 49.7mm

Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 11,500 rpm

Maximum torque: 83 ft/lbs @ 9250 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.0:1

Valve train: DOHC

Transmission: Six-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum bridge-type w/ load-bearing engine

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 46mm fork; 5.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.9 inches

Front wheel: 3.50 x 17; cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 6.00 x 17; cast aluminum

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brake: 320mm floating discs w/ fixed four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ floating dual-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 61.0 inches

Rake: 25.5 degrees

Trail: 4.6 inches

Seat height: 33.1 inches

Fuel capacity: 5.2 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg

Curb weight: 498 pounds

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Color:

Ice Grey

Racing Red/White Aluminum (extra charge)

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Price:

$TBA MSRP

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Photo Gallery