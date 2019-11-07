Thursday, November 7, 2019
2020 Motorcycle Previews Honda CB4X First Look: Honda R&D Europe Concept Motorcycle

Honda CB4X First Look: Honda R&D Europe Concept Motorcycle

Honda CB4X First Look: Do It All, In Roman Style

For the fifth year in a row, Honda has shown up to EICMA with a show-stopping concept motorcycle. For EICMA 2019, the Honda CB4X Concept takes a bow in Milan. On display in the Design Studio portion of its EICMA display, the Honda CB4X is the result of work at Honda R&D Europe in Rome. Valerio Aiello and his team of designers put together this impressive crossover-style concept motorcycle with the theme, “Fun seven days a week.”

The Honda CB4X is a triple-threat design. In addition to performing the duties of a sport motorcycle, it is also designed to be an urban commuter and medium-distance sport-tourer. With that in mind, the concept motorcycle gets an inline-4 motor with downdraft fuel injectors and a pair of SC-Project mufflers. While handguards give it an ADV accent, the four vulnerable header pipes running under the bottom end indicate otherwise.

Familiar performance design features include an Öhlins inverted fork, a single-sided swingarm with an Öhlins piggyback-reservoir shock, radially mounted Brembo brake calipers, aluminum subframe, and Pirelli Rosso Corsa II tires on 17-inch wheels.

To satisfy the touring riding, the windscreen for the frame-mounted fairing is adjustable, the rider’s seat looks supportive, there are passenger pegs (though the pillion is under a cover), and there are daylight running lights with the slit-like headlight.

As is often the case with a concept motorcycle, legal requirements such as mirrors, turn signals, and a license plate mount are nowhere to be found. That, of course, keeps the design as clean as possible.

The Honda CB4X concept motorcycle looks remarkably close to a functional production motorcycle, rather than a flight of fancy—it even has familiar switchgear. If Honda wants to produce a final street-going version, we doubt we will hear many complaints.

Honda CB4X Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

