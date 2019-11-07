Honda CB4X First Look: Honda R&D Europe Concept Motorcycle

Honda CB4X First Look: Do It All, In Roman Style

For the fifth year in a row, Honda has shown up to EICMA with a show-stopping concept motorcycle. For EICMA 2019, the Honda CB4X Concept takes a bow in Milan. On display in the Design Studio portion of its EICMA display, the Honda CB4X is the result of work at Honda R&D Europe in Rome. Valerio Aiello and his team of designers put together this impressive crossover-style concept motorcycle with the theme, “Fun seven days a week.”

The Honda CB4X is a triple-threat design. In addition to performing the duties of a sport motorcycle, it is also designed to be an urban commuter and medium-distance sport-tourer. With that in mind, the concept motorcycle gets an inline-4 motor with downdraft fuel injectors and a pair of SC-Project mufflers. While handguards give it an ADV accent, the four vulnerable header pipes running under the bottom end indicate otherwise.

Familiar performance design features include an Öhlins inverted fork, a single-sided swingarm with an Öhlins piggyback-reservoir shock, radially mounted Brembo brake calipers, aluminum subframe, and Pirelli Rosso Corsa II tires on 17-inch wheels.

To satisfy the touring riding, the windscreen for the frame-mounted fairing is adjustable, the rider’s seat looks supportive, there are passenger pegs (though the pillion is under a cover), and there are daylight running lights with the slit-like headlight.

As is often the case with a concept motorcycle, legal requirements such as mirrors, turn signals, and a license plate mount are nowhere to be found. That, of course, keeps the design as clean as possible.

The Honda CB4X concept motorcycle looks remarkably close to a functional production motorcycle, rather than a flight of fancy—it even has familiar switchgear. If Honda wants to produce a final street-going version, we doubt we will hear many complaints.

Honda CB4X Photo Gallery