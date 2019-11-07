Husqvarna Norden 901 Concept Unveiled: Stylish Mid-Weight ADV

Husqvarna Norden 901 First Look

Husqvarna is set to take on the ever-growing world of adventure touring with its new concept motorcycle – the Norden 901.

Details are scarce, but from the looks, the Norden, unveiled during EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show, is based on the 790 Adventure R – a bike manufactured by Husqvarna’s owner, KTM.

The Husky is using an 889.5 cc parallel-twin engine that was plucked from the new KTM 890 Duke (also unveiled at EICMA 2019 with little details).

The only other official details we know are that the Norden 901 uses a 21″ front wheel and an 18″ rear – just like the 790 Adventure R – and WP Suspension.

At a quick glance, the Norden, which translates from Scandinavia to “The North,” looks like a modern-day KTM 950/990 with a vintage-style round headlight, more robust protection, and a much more eye-appealing swingarm.

Speaking of the Norden 901, Husqvarna says the “concept is a dynamic, twin-cylinder motorcycle that will feature advanced rider ergonomics and outstanding performance, based on years of rally experience, in a distinct modern design.

“A versatile long-distance exploration concept, it will deliver both outstanding street and off-road performance. Expect class-leading lightness and power delivery set in a versatile and accessible package, precisely arranged to allow discerning riders uncompromised exploration possibilities.

“Delivering effortless rideability and sensible, high-end modern equipment, this motorcycle will be used on daily commutes, extended adventures and everything in between.”

Remember the noise over the Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 concept that was unveiled at 2017 EICMA, and officially announced as a production model at 2018 EICMA?

If Husqvarna continues this typical trend, the Norden 901 will likely launch as a production bike during 2020 EICMA. Meanwhile, we’ll keep you posted on more details as they become available.

Husqvarna Norden 901 Concept – Photo Gallery