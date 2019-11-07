Rossi VR46 Racing Apparel 2020 Collections Debut

Seven New Collections from The Doctor—Valentino Rossi

It’s not just motorcycle manufacturers at EICMA 2019. Valentino Rossi‘s VR46 Racing Apparel was there, presenting its various 2020 collections of apparel for the dedicated MotoGP fan. Let’s take a look at the seven collections offered by VR46 Racing apparel for the upcoming year.

VR46 Fan. This line is all Doctor, all the time. There are lots of products featuring 46, yellow, the sun and moon combo, and the Doctor himself. For 2002, new elements are introduced, such as a checkered flag, street art (aimed at female fans), vintage touches, and Rossi’s Winter Test helmet graphics. There are all sorts of goodies available, from t-shirts to dining gear for babies.

VR46 Lifestyle. The VR46 Lifestyle line is designed for everyday wear, rather than for highly dedicated gear for the racetrack. It shows support for Rossi in a more subtle manner. Apparel features VRFORTYSIX, Rossi’s Motor Ranch, and his Yamaha M1 racebike.

VR46 Core. A more sophisticated line, this is for Rossi fans who want to integrate their fandom into their look, rather than have it dominated. Grays and blacks are accented by fluo yellow, rather than the other way around. The 46 logo is there, but not in anyone’s face.

VR46 Yamaha. This collection is split into two lines. The Racing line takes logos and colors from Rossi and Yamaha. There’s also a Power line that focuses on the partnership between Yamaha and Monster Energy—Rossi rides for the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team. If you like Monster Green and black, the Power line is for you.

VR46 Monster. Monster has a long association with Rossi, so they have three lines in this collection. The Replica line has the wildest designs, and uses the Monza Rally—a favorite of Rossi’s—as inspiration. At the other end of the spectrum is the Dual line, which has minimalist graphics. In between, is the classic Monza line.

VR46 Riders Academy Monster. With Monster working with the VR46 Riders Academy, it’s only natural that they would put together apparel that ties the two together.

VR46 Riders Academy. For those who want to focus on Rossi’s school for promising Italian racers, there is apparel collection. It features GP riders who are Academy students, such as Nico Antonelli, Pecco Bagnaia, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Nicolò Bulega, Marco Bezzecchi, Dennis Foggia, Luca Marini (Rossi’s half-brother), Andrea Migno, Franco Morbidelli, and Celestino Vietti.

In addition to racing venues, the Rossi gear can be purchased online from VR46.com and Top-Racers.com, as well as from the VR46 store in Tavullia and authorized VR46 dealers worldwide. The 2020 Valentino Rossi VR46 Racing Apparel won’t be available until March 2020, so you have plenty of time to plan.

Valentino Rossi VR46 Racing Apparel 2020 Collection Photo Gallery