2020 Kawasaki Z650 First Look (7 Fast Facts)

2020 Kawasaki Z650 First Look:
Functional and Stylistic Updates
A stripped-down version of the venerable Kawasaki Ninja 650, the 2020 Kawasaki Z650 enjoys a few updates that make the midsize upright sportbike just that much more appealing.
- Dunlop Sportmax RoadSport 2 tires get the nod for the 2020 Kawasaki Z650. The aging Dunlop Sportmax D214 rubber gets the boot, and is replaced by the newer RoadSport 2 design. The Dunlop RoadSport 2 is positioned as an upgrade for the Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires. The RoadSport 2 offers a balance between value and performance. Dunlop touts the agile handling, aggressive turn-in, and braking stability provided by the RoadSport 2, as well as performance in the wet and dry.
- Visually, you can’t miss the new plastic. Kawasaki calls it Sugomi styling—we call it angular, belligerent, and appealing. Updated pieces include the chin spoiler, radiator guards, and dash cover.
- Behind that new cover is a dash featuring a sophisticated 4.3-inch color TFT screen. This is a thoroughly modern display, with a wide range of information at the ready. Bluetooth allows you to pair your smartphone, and take advantage of Kawasaki’s sophisticated Rideology app. Rideology provides vehicle info, a riding log, vehicle settings, call or email alerts, and the ability to customize the display. The display also adjusts for day or night riding.
- The new LED headlight also gets a supplemental running light, and it is slotted into a new cowling. The headlight and cowling share sharp edges, for an insistent appearance.
- The pillion gets thicker padding and is a bit wider. You always want a happy passenger.
- All of the reasons we enjoy the Kawasaki Z650 return. That means a friendly twin-cylinder motor, good suspension, excellent ergonomics, sporty handling, and optional ABS (well worth $400).
- The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 should be even better in the tight canyons. The Z650 was already the most agile motorcycle in its class, and the addition of the Dunlop Sportmax RoadSport 2 tires should add to that. We can’t wait to hop on it again.
2020 Kawasaki Z650 Specs
ENGINE
Type: Parallel twin
Displacement: 649cc
Bore x stroke: 83 x 60mm
Maximum torque: 49 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm
Compression ratio: 10.8:1
Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
Fueling: EFI w/ 36mm Keihin throttle bodies
Ignition: TCBI w/ electronic advance
Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder
Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
Frame: Steel trellis
Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork/4.9 inches
Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock/5.1 inches
Tires: Dunlop Sportmax RoadSport 2
Front tire: 120/70 x 17
Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
Front brakes: 300mm petal-type rotors w/ 4-piston calipers
Rear brake: 220mm petal-style disc
ABS: Optional ($400)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
Rake: 24 degrees
Trail: 3.9 inches
Seat height: 30.9 inches
Fuel capacity: 4 gallons
Curb weight: 406 pounds (ABS: 410 pounds)
COLORS
Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black
Metallic Spark Black
2020 Kawasaki Z650 Price: From $7249 (standard); From $7649 (ABS)