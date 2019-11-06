2020 Ducati Scrambler Custom and Stock Motorcycles at EICMA

2020 Ducati Scrambler Customs and Stockers at EICMA

There are plenty of cool new motorcycles revealed every year at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo & Motociclo in Milan every November. More commonly known as EICMA, it’s easy to miss interesting motorcycles beyond the latest and the greatest.

Ducati had some custom Scrambler motorcycles, presumedly from the Land of Joy, for everyone to check out, in addition to the latest Scramblers destined for the showroom. Thanks to EICMA for providing these photos of these special Ducati Scrambler custom motorcycles.

2020 Ducati Scramblers Photo Gallery From EICMA 2019