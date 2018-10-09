2019 Ducati Scrambler Updates

In September Ducati announced updates to its core Scrambler – the Icon. The 2019 Scrambler Icon was refreshed with better ergonomics, aesthetics and cornering ABS.

During Intermot 2018 in Germany, Ducati announced additional updates to its Scrambler lineup – which is basically a sub-brand of the high-performance motorcycle manufacturer out of Borgo Panigale.

Like the Icon, the other updated models – the Full Throttle, Café Racer and Desert Sled – now arrive with:

Cornering ABS

Aluminum side panels that match the teardrop gas tank

Black-painted engine and brushed cylinder heads

LED DRL (Daytime Running Light) headlight

Auto-Off LED turn signals

LCD menu with gear indicator and fuel level

Following are the other updates of each specific model (courtesy of Ducati).

2019 Ducati Full Throttle

The new Full Throttle takes its cue from the flat track Scrambler ridden by Californian racer Frankie Garcia in the 2018 American Super Hooligan Championship. With its two-tone black-yellow white-striped tank, all-new rear end with dedicated seat and white-rimmed yellow number holders, this bike has a real dirt track competition feel.

A low-slung tapered handlebar – light and ergonomic – stubby front mudguard and dual-silencer exhaust add to the distinctiveness of the Scrambler Full Throttle.

2019 Ducati Café Racer

With its renewed livery, the Café Racer draws its inspiration – and Silver Ice Matte graphics with blue frame – from the legendary Ducati 125GP Desmo. The new 17″ spoked wheels and aluminum bar-end mirrors give the bike a cool ’60s race look, while a modern radial front brake pump provides braking performance on a par with that of a sport bike.

And there’s more: the exhaust with dual tailpipe, nose fairing, lateral number holders (with the number 54 in honor of Bruno Spiaggiari) and stubby mudguard are all clear references to the bikes that roared down British streets in the ’60s.

2019 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

The Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled rekindles the spirit of classic American off-road bikes without compromising on Ducati Scrambler lifestyle values. With its red frame, new seat with color-coordinated stitching and spoked wheels with black rims, this bike is more up-to-the-minute than ever.

The new Desert Sled also features an Off Road Riding Mode that allows ABS disengagement for down-in-the-dirt fun. A dedicated riding position and adjustable Kayaba suspension also ramp up the fun factor. Rugged off-road character also oozes from the type-approved headlight mesh guard, high mudguards (specially designed for this version) and engine skid pan.

Ducati’s Scrambler “lifestyle” brand has help push Ducati sales into record territories. In 2017, Ducati sold 55,451 motorcycles – 14,061 of these were Scrambler models.

Ducati says the 2019 Scramblers will be available in North America in Q1 2019.

U.S. Starting Price (MSRP):

Scrambler Icon: $9,395

Scrambler Full Throttle: $10,995

Scrambler Desert Sled: $11,995

Scrambler Café Racer: $11,995

2019 Ducati Scrambler Lineup Updates | Photo Gallery