Cooper Webb Joins KTM for 2019 450 Supercross & Motocross Championships

Cooper Webb News

Two-time AMA 250SX Champion Cooper Webb will join the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team for the 2019 AMA 450 Supercross and 450 Motocross championships.

Webb will pilot a KTM 450 SX-F alongside teammate Marvin Musquin, who will begin his fourth-straight year in 2019 with the factory KTM team.

Webb went pro in 2013, and claimed back-to-back AMA 250SX West titles in 2015 and 2016, and followed those with the 2016 AMA 250MX title. The North Carolina native joined the 450 class in 2017 with Monster Energy Yamaha, claiming his first 450SX podium in Oakland before being sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

Though he missed five rounds, the 2014 Rookie of the Year finished 13th overall.

Webb will debut on the 450S SX-F Saturday, October 17, during the famed Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas. Last season, teammate Musquin won all three motos and claimed the $1 million prize.

“It was an honor when Roger (de Coster) and Ian (Harrison) reached out for me to be the next guy on the Red Bull KTM team,” Cooper Webb says. “It’s really encouraging to know what this team has achieved – they really have been there and done it, so I don’t see any reason why they can’t do it with me.

“I will be putting in the work and doing everything possible to come into the year as strong as I can be. With everything around me, I know I have put myself in the best possible position for winning on the track again.

“I had a very comfortable feeling with the guys from the very first moments and that just gives you confidence. Working with Aldon at the Baker’s Factory is another strong part of the whole KTM set-up. I have an opportunity that really involves the whole package, so the plan is to ‘stick to the plan’ and focus on getting ready with the bike for Anaheim I. I don’t want anything to take me away from that!”

Team Manager Ian Harrison also commented: “We are excited for Cooper to join the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team for the upcoming 2019 season. Cooper has had an exciting and successful career winning in 250cc competition and our goal is to give him the tools to continue that success on a KTM going forward.

“We feel the combination of both Marvin and Cooper racing the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION in both Supercross and Motocross is strong, and our hopes are that the pair can motivate and push each other to race to their fullest potential.

“The Red Bull KTM Team commits to investing a lot of time and resources long-term into our riders, providing them with access to top facilities, technology and factory-backed support in order for them to have successful careers with the team. We look forward to Cooper taking full advantage of these opportunities so we all can enjoy even more success as a team and a lasting future together.”

Ahead of 2017 Supercross, Red Bull KTM announced the signing of Broc Tickle. But during San Diego Supercross in February, Tickle failed an Anti-Doping Agency test, and KTM terminated Tickle’s contract in May.