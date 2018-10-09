2019 Suzuki V-Strom 1000XT First Look

When it comes to the budget-minded adventure tourer, there is no better value than the Suzuki V-Strom.

The motorcycle arrived on the market in 2002 as the V-Strom DL1000 (V meaning engine configuration; Strom German for “electricity”), and remained basically unchanged through 2013.

For 2014, Suzuki revamped the bike and simply renamed it the “V-Strom 1000.” Suzuki also added a 650 to the lineup in 2004, the smaller version appealing to an even wider range of riders. For 2018, the V-Strom 1000 got another overhaul that was highlighted by new electronics.

But budget minded means lack of comfort features that many other ADV bikes arrive with from the factory (think of the BMW R 1200 GS and KTM 1290 Super Adventure).

For 2019, Suzuki has solved many of these issues with a new addition to its V-Strom offerings – meet the 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 1000XT Adventure.

Following are the fast facts about Suzuki’s newest edition to its V-Storm lineup.

1. The 1000XT Adventure is basically a carry-over model that is loaded with factory accessories. These accessories include:

Accessory Bar

Center Stand

Heated Grips

37-Liter ADV-Style Aluminum Panniers

2. The V-Strom 1000XT Adventure arrives with the proven liquid-cooled, 1037cc, 90-degree, V-twin that was updated for 2018. Suzuki says the engine, which is Euro4 compliant, produces 99 horsepower at 8000 rpm, and 74.5 ft/lbs of torque at 4000 rpm.

3. The electronics are led by a new five-axis Inertial Measurement Unit that ties into Motion Track Anti-Lock and Combined Brake System. This is and updated IMU compared to the three-axis unit featured on the 2018 V-Strom.

4. The 2019 V-Strom 1000XT also features a three-position traction control system. The setting are simple – High, Low and Off).

5. The Suzuki DR-Big styled fairing returns on the V-Strom 1000XT with its vertically stacked headlights and hand-adjustable windshield.

6. The 2019 V-Strom 1000XT Adventure is available in one color:

Pearl Vigor Blue / Pearl Glacier White bodywork with blue, spoke style wheels.

7. Suzuki says the price for the V-Strom 1000XT Adventure is $14,599 (MSRP), $1,300 more than the base 1000XT. The bike is expected to land in North America dealerships January 2019.