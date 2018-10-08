2019 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro

Two of Husqvarna’s single-cylinder 2019 street motorcycles – the 701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro – have officially arrived stateside.

Husqvarna says both large-displacement singles will be available in Husqvarna dealerships starting this month.

Following are quick overviews of both motorcycles (courtesy of Husqvarna).

2019 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Overview

The 701 Supermoto has a fun factor that is second to none on the streets – a high-performance machine that focuses on agility, maneuverability and maximum power. The supreme control offered by the 701 Supermoto, combined with an estimated weight of just 319.7 lbs, makes it arguably the most complete motorcycle in its segment.

701 Supermoto Benefits

• Uncompromising supermoto performance

• Astounding power-to-weight ratio

• Ride-by-wire throttle

• Fully-adjustable WP suspension

• Competition-level Brembo brakes

• Latest ABS technology from Bosch

• Extensive range of extra accessories

2019 Husqvarna 701 Enduro Overview

The 701 Enduro is the ultimate off-road capable street motorcycle. Featuring a powerful engine in a lightweight package, it is the perfect choice for any occasional off-road adventure. Offering a wide range of opportunities for commuting, urban riding and true off-road exploration, the 701 Enduro has impressive long-distance travel capabilities.

701 Enduro Benefits

• Hugely versatile motorcycle

• Unique combination of on-road & off-road capabilities

• Impressive power-to-weight ratio

• Advanced electronics for smooth power delivery

• Forward-thinking Bosch ABS technology

• Race-bred WP suspension tuned for everyday use

• Additional available technical accessories to further enhance its capabilities

For additional information, visit Husqvarna USA.