2019 Ducati Scrambler First Look Preview

When Ducati reported its yearly sales numbers for 2017, the Borgo Panigale brand sold 55,451 motorcycles and celebrated its eight-straight year of positive sales growth.

A significant portion of those sales – 14,061, to be exact – were Scrambler models.

The Ducati Scrambler brand, which is basically a sub-brand of the high-performance motorcycle manufacturer, launched in 2014 at Intermot, and has grown in popularity since it was released as a 2015 model in four models:

Icon

Urban Enduro

Full Throttle

Classic

To date Ducati has sold more 55,000 Scramblers.

Ducati has released a few updated models over the past four years, including the 1100, the Cafe Racer and the Desert Sled, to name a few.

For 2019, Ducati has decided to update its core model in its “lifestyle” Scrambler brand – the Icon.

The biggest change to the base Scrambler model is the new Bosch Cornering ABS, which can be turned off.

The 2019 Icon also gets a new headlight with LED DRL (Daytime Running Light) and LED turn signals. The LCD instrument menu was updated with a fuel gauge and the hydraulic clutch – now adjustable – was updated for a softer feel.

Ducati says it improved the Icon’s handling by updating the suspension. Ergonomics are also improved due to a new seat and wider handlebars.

As for styling, bigger aluminum side panels match the steel teardrop gas tank, and the engine is painted black with brushed cylinder head fins. Machine-finished wheels add to the look.

The 2019 Scrambler Icon is available in two colors:

Atomic Tangerine with a black frame and black seat

Classic ’62 Yellow with a black frame, black seat and grey trim

Pricing has yet to be released, but expect to pay around $8,500.

Speaking of the new model, Ducati says: “Ducati Scrambler is a lifestyle brand. It draws its inspiration from multiple sources, including music, as a listen to Scrambler Web Radio (available 24/7 at scramblerducati.com) clearly shows. Thanks to the Ducati Multimedia System, riders of the new Scrambler can now listen to their favourite playlists, answer calls or chat with the passenger. The Joyvolution has just begun: as always, this coming Autumn in the Land of Joy promises to be full of surprises.”

Expect similar updates to the other Scrambler models.

Stay clicked to Ultimate Motorcycling for a first ride review after we test the bike in Italy next week.

2019 Ducati Scrambler Icon Specs:

Engine

Type: L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled

Displacement: 803 cc

Bore x Stroke: 88 x 66 mm

Compression Ratio: 11:1

Power: 73 hp (54 kW) 8250 rpm

Torque: 49 lb-ft (67 Nm) @ 5750 rpm

Fuel Injection: Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body

Exhaust: Exhaust system with single stainless steel muffler with aluminum exterior cover, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes

Emmissions: Euro 4

Transmission: 6 speed

Final Drive: Chain, front sprocket 15, rear sprocket 46

Clutch: Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch

Chassis

Frame: Tubular steel Trellis frame

Wheelbase: 1445 mm (56.9 in)

Rake: 24°

Trail: 112 mm (4.4 in)

Total Steering Lock: 35°

Front Suspension: Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork

Front Wheel Travel: 150 mm (5.9 in)

Front Wheel: 10-spoke in light alloy 3.00″ x 18″

Front Tire: 110/80 R18 Pirelli MT 60 RS

Rear Suspension: Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable

Rear Wheel Travel: 150 mm (5.9 in)

Rear Wheel: 10-spoke light alloy 5.50″ x 17″

Rear Tire: 180/55 R17 Pirelli MT 60 RS

Front Brake: Single 330 mm disc, radial 4-piston caliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment

Rear Brake: 245 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with ABS as standard equipment

Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.5 l – 3.57 gallon (US)

Dry Weight: 173 kg (381 lbs)

Wet Weight: 189 kg (417 lb)

Seat Height: 798 mm (31.4 in) – low seat 778 mm (30.6 in) available as accessory

Max Height: 1150 mm (45.3 in) (brake reservoir)

Max Width: 855 mm (33.7 in) (mirrors)

Max Length: 2100 – 2165 mm (82.7 – 85.2 in)

Instrumentation: LCD

