2018 Moto Guzzi Riders Rally

Despite Wisconsin being the traditional homeland of Harley-Davidson, there is a strong affection for machines of Italian origin in the region, as well.

Doubters need only mark their calendar for the annual Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally. The 34th Annual Wisconsin Moto Guzzi Riders Rally was held on August 3 to 5, 2018 at Lake Joy Campground near Belmont, Wis., and Ultimate Motorcycling was there.

Lake Joy Campground is located in the deep south of Wisconsin’s Driftless Area with spectacular riding on country roads all around the site and into the rolling Uplands.

Those roads were put to good use throughout the weekend with solo and small groups heading out on their own, a 100-mile (100 percent cash payout) poker run and a group ride on Saturday to Richland Center’s Los Amigos restaurant led by Tom Kelly.

There’s also a 50-50 drawing, biker flicks, cheese and snacks in the evening. And, though the brand of event is Moto Guzzi, all marques are welcome to participate—and many do.

Eats included in the $40 advance registration ($50 at the gate) were grilled brats and burgers Friday evening, pulled pork and beef Saturday night and deluxe continental breakfasts on Saturday and Sunday mornings, all with refreshments.

The rally fee includes tent camping on the grounds for Friday and Saturday. The campground is equipped with clean, modern restrooms and showers, and a 60-acre private lake (no fishing license required) with two beaches. In addition to all of that, vendors for bike equipment and accessories as well as Moto Guzzi club items are available.

Whether you’re a fan of the brand or just enjoy a great event with food, camping, activities and some great riding, check out http://www.wmgr.org/ for more information to look ahead to the 35th Rally.

2018 Moto Guzzi Riders Rally | Photo Gallery