2017 Ducati Sales Report

Ducati celebrated its 90th Anniversary in 2016, and the Italian motorcycle manufacturer ended the year in record-breaking style. That year, Ducati sold 55,451 motorcycles worldwide, and claimed its seventh-straight year of positive sales growth.

With the release of multiple new models for 2017, including new additions in what can be considered a subsidiary of Ducati, the Scrambler brand, Ducati continued this growth trend

Ducati sold 55,871 motorcycles in 2017. That’s only a 0.75 percent increase over 2016, but the number helped Ducati achieve an eighth-straight year of record growth.

Much attribution went to the new models released in 2017, including the Multistrada 950, the returning SuperSport, the Superleggera and the Scrambler Desert Sled and Cafe Racer.

“Two-thousand seventeen was another great year for Ducati, both commercially and racing-wise,” says Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding. “We battled it out for the MotoGP title all the way to the last race, won six GPs and brought home the best results since 2009.

“Continuous renewal of the product range and a strong focus on creating motorcycles of the utmost quality has allowed us to keep on growing despite the problems affecting the world market. I extend heartfelt thanks to all the men and women whose passion makes it possible, every day, to build these extraordinary bikes. Their work has made Ducati an emblem of Italian excellence.”

Ducati says the Monster family enjoyed “healthy” sales, and all 500 of the 1299 Superleggera superbikes were purchased (80,000 EURO each) ahead of production. A total of 14,061 Ducati Scramblers also were sold, which makes a significant portion of overall sales.

Following are some growth statistics:

Italian market grew 12 percent (8,806 motorcycles delivered)

Spanish market grew by 28.3 percent

Overall European market grew 4 percent to a total of 31,123

In the USA – which remains Ducati’s biggest market – deliveries were up by 1.3 percent, with bike sales totaling 8,898

Argentina grew by 66 percent

In Asian markets Ducati delivered a total of 5,805 bikes, also strengthening its position in China (+ 31 percent) where the dealership network doubled in size from 9 to 18

“Despite a shrinking global market, we’ve succeeded in increasing our market share. We’ve expanded significantly in both consolidated markets such as Italy and Spain and in strategic emerging markets like China and Argentina,” says Andrea Buzzoni, Global Sales and Marketing Director.

“This is thanks to a range capable of generating loyalty among Ducatisti all over the world yet also winning over new customers with models such as the SuperSport, Multistrada 950 and the Scrambler family. Moreover, the sales success of the 1299 Superleggera and 1299 Panigale R Final Edition confirm our technological and brand leadership in the high-end sport bike segment.”

Ducati expects the growth to continue in 2018 due to release of some new models, including the all-new Panigale V4, Scrambler 1100, Multistrada 1260, revamped Monster 821 and the 959 Panigale Corse.