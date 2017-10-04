2017 Ducati Multistrada 950 Review | Tested On- and Off-Road

When the original Ducati Multistrada 1200 and Scrambler models came out, much of the promotional push included riding on dirt roads and splashing through puddles. As much as I enjoyed riding those motorcycles on the street, they never convinced me that I wanted to take them off the pavement.

The Multistrada felt like an expensive fall waiting to happen, while the Scrambler didn’t strike me as durable enough to actually ride like a scrambler.

That didn’t trouble me much, as there are plenty of other great dual-function adventure and dual sport bikes—the Multistrada and the Scramblers both were great street bikes with striking styling.

Two-thousand seventeen is the year Ducati got serious about taking its motorcycles into the dirt. The Scrambler Desert Sled was a huge change from the original Scrambler. With aggressive tires, a rugged frame, and beefed up suspension, I tore across the Spanish desert on it far faster than I expected. Yes, dirt had truly become part of the Ducati nomenclature for the first time since the 1970s.

The Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro established that dirt wasn’t alien territory for its big adventure bike. For off-pavement riding, the Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires were the most important change—if you don’t have the right rubber, dirt isn’t much fun.

There were other changes, including real bash-and-crash protection from Touratech, plus a sand-and-black finish that wouldn’t look beat after just one ride. There are still expensive bits you don’t want to damage in a fall—such as the titanium Termignoni silencer—but, if you can get past that, then you could have at it in the loose stuff.

Now we have the 2017 Ducati Multistrada 950. It’s something of a simplified Multistrada 1200 with a more manageable motor. There isn’t a weight or seat height advantage to the 950 compared to the 1200, which is a bit disappointing. Still, we were anxious to see how the 950 fit into the Multistrada family.

My first ride on the Multistrada 950 wasn’t quite what I was expected. A standard 950 wasn’t available; instead, I got access to something of a skunk works bike from Ducati North America. They had taken the standard bike and turned it into what could be considered a prototype Multistrada 950 Enduro Pro.

To get there, they dove straight into the Ducati accessory catalog. The Multistrada 950 Enduro Accessory Package was a great start—skid plate, crash bars, radiator guards, and footpegs. From there, they added protection for the oil cooler, rear sprocket and rear disc, along with a shorter enduro windshield and de rigueur aluminum panniers.