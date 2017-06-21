2017 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro First Look | 8 Fast Facts (+ Video)

2017 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro: Ready for Dirt

Since its introduction in 2010, Ducati has been constantly making the Multistrada 1200 more dirt-worthy. Last year we got the Enduro version, and now we have the 2017 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro. Let’s check out the essential facts that tell us what makes this new Multistrada an Enduro Pro.

1. The Enduro Pro gets Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires. You can’t seriously ride off-pavement without real rubber. These are real DOT-legal knobby Pirelli tires and not street tires with larger water drainage channels.

2. The wire-spoke wheels are dirt-ready, but only a 19”/17” combo. Ducati didn’t go fully dirt with an 18”/21” wheel set as found on bikes such as the Honda Africa Twin, but 19”/17” isn’t bad with knobbies and wire-spoked wheels.

3. Touratech supplies the steel tank bars. Ducati plastic isn’t cheap, and neither are radiators and cylinders. If you’re going to be bashing around off-road, protection like this is a wise investment. Touratech, of course, has an impeccable reputation in the adventure world.

4. You won’t be riding as fast off-road, so the windscreen is shorter. This will definitely be helpful for technical riding in summer months. How much protection you lose on the road at speed remains to be seen.

5. The Termignoni silencer is titanium. We know it looks great, but the Termignoni silencer should also shed a few pounds and improve the exhaust sound, if not add a bit of power.

6. The sand color will keep the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro looking clean a little longer. Red is great on the street, but it doesn’t hide dust well. The sand coloring for the plastic and seat means a fresher look longer.

7. There’s some black paint on the rear subframe, as well as the covers for the alternator and clutch. That won’t help you out much in the dirt, but the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro will look serious at Starbucks.

8. The 2017 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro gets the rest of the high-end features found on the standard Enduro. That means the Enduro Pro has a full suite of electronic, a Bosch IMU, semi-active Sachs suspension (nearly eight inches of travel at each end), Bosch-Brembo 9.1ME cornering-aware ABS, LED headlight with cornering lights, a centerstand, and a huge adventure-ready 7.9-gallon fuel tank.

2017 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro Specs

ENGINE

Type: Ducati L-twin Testastretta DVT

Displacement: 1198cc

Bore x stroke: 106 x 67.9mm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Max. power: 152 hp @ 9500 rpm

Max. torque: 94 ft/lbs @ 7500 rpm

Valve train: Desmodromic w/ variable valve timing; 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid

Fueling: Bosch EFI w/ elliptical throttle bodies

Exhaust: Ducati Performance by Termignoni single titanium muffler

Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multiplate; slip-and-assist

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Trellis w/ tubular steel

Front suspension: Fully adjustable semi-active 48mm inverted Sachs fork; 7.9 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Fully adjustable semi-active Sachs shock; 7.9 inches of travel

Front wheel: 3.00” x 19”; tubeless wire-spoked w/ alloy rim

Rear wheel: 4.50” x 17”; tubeless wire-spoked w/ alloy rim

Front tire: 120/70 R19; Pirelli Scorpion Rally

Rear tire: 170/60 R17; Pirelli Scorpion Rally

Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo Monoblock 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Bosch-Brembo 9.1ME standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 62.8 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat height: 34.25 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 7.9 gallons

Curb weight: 575 pounds

2017 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro Color:

Sand

2017 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro Price:

MSRP TBA

2017 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro | Photo Gallery