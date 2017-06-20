2017 Honda CB500F Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda CB500F

Whether it’s a first motorcycle, a step-up bike for a 300 rider, or a mount for a returning motorcyclist, the Honda CB500F is an outstanding naked upright sportbike.

The slightly undersquare twin has good grunt and is unintimidating. Still, it has enough power and a six-speed transmission to take on local freeways and twisting backroads.

Handling is consistent with the goal of the Honda CB500F, so it favors stability over outright agility. Regardless, the 414-pound weight (add another five pounds for ABS) means you can throw the bike around when dodging traffic, and make whatever line changes you require while working your way through canyons.

Comfort is outstanding, and the 4.4-gallon fuel tank capacity means you can take long rides without stopping for gas.

2017 Honda CB500F Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Parallel twin

Displacement: 471cc

Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Cooling: Liquid

Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc

Induction: PGM-FI w/ 34mm throttle body

Ignition: Digital transistorized w/ electronic advance

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: 41mm fork; 4.3 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches of travel

Front tire: 120/70×17

Rear tire: 160/60×17

Front brake: 320mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Optional

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 55.5 inches

Rake: 25.5°

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 30.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons

Curb weight: 414 pounds (standard); 419 pounds (ABS)

2017 Honda CB500F Color:

Red

2017 Honda CB500F Prices: