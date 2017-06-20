2017 Honda CB500F Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Honda CB500F
Whether it’s a first motorcycle, a step-up bike for a 300 rider, or a mount for a returning motorcyclist, the Honda CB500F is an outstanding naked upright sportbike.
The slightly undersquare twin has good grunt and is unintimidating. Still, it has enough power and a six-speed transmission to take on local freeways and twisting backroads.
Handling is consistent with the goal of the Honda CB500F, so it favors stability over outright agility. Regardless, the 414-pound weight (add another five pounds for ABS) means you can throw the bike around when dodging traffic, and make whatever line changes you require while working your way through canyons.
Comfort is outstanding, and the 4.4-gallon fuel tank capacity means you can take long rides without stopping for gas.
2017 Honda CB500F Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 471cc
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Cooling: Liquid
- Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc
- Induction: PGM-FI w/ 34mm throttle body
- Ignition: Digital transistorized w/ electronic advance
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: 41mm fork; 4.3 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches of travel
- Front tire: 120/70×17
- Rear tire: 160/60×17
- Front brake: 320mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
- Rake: 25.5°
- Trail: 4.0 inches
- Seat height: 30.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 414 pounds (standard); 419 pounds (ABS)
2017 Honda CB500F Color:
- Red
2017 Honda CB500F Prices:
- $6099 (standard)
- $6399 (ABS)