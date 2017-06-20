2017 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days: Entertainment for All

Throughout the weekend, live music will be playing at the Main Stage at the Old Bike Barn Crossroads in the infield. The stage will feature Steven R Trent and Beau Braswell on July 7; Death by Rodeo and Sneaky Pete and the Players on July 8; and Keith Jones and Makeshifts on July 9.

Exhibition races are scheduled throughout the weekend. Those attending AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, featuring Riders of Kawasaki, are encouraged to watch — or even participate in — the Pit Bike TT on July 7, and the Holeshot Competition on July 8. Attendees can also watch the Xtreme Trials Exhibition in the Middle Paddock on July 7-8.

The American Motor Drome Wall of Death is a crowd favorite. Don’t miss an opportunity to experience this thrill-riding exhibition, with shows scheduled hourly throughout the weekend.

On July 8, the After Party at the Hanger will take place from 8-11 p.m. The event will include the AMA Racing Bike Show, music and craft beer. Visit https://fs4.formsite.com/AMARacing/form51/index.html to register for the event.

Information on all the fun happening at 2017 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, featuring Riders of Kawasaki, can be found at www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com.

For 2017, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, featuring Riders of Kawasaki, will celebrate the riders and machines that have made Kawasaki motorcycles famous for more than five decades in America. In addition, the AMA affinity group for fans of Kawasaki — ROK, Powered by the AMA — also will be front and center throughout the event. AMA members who join the ROK, Powered by the AMA, receive special benefits from Kawasaki Motors Corp. USA, such as a 10 percent discount from all purchases at www.kawasaki.com. For more information, see www.kawasaki.com/rok/whoweare.

An annual fundraiser for the nonprofit AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, featuring Riders of Kawasaki, features vintage motorcycle racing, bike shows, seminars, demo rides, a swap meet with nearly 1,000 independent vendors and much more.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com (click on “Tickets”) or at the gate. A weekend pass is $60, a single-day admission for Friday or Saturday is $40 and a single-day admission for Sunday is $35. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Stay in the know. Check often at www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com and www.facebook.com/AMAVintageMotorcycleDays for new information. And look for #AMAVMD on Twitter and Instagram.