2017 BMW Motorrad Days: 17th Event Set for July 7-9 in Germany

2017 BMW Motorrad Days Dates & Info

The world’s largest meeting of BMW motorcycles—BMW Motorrad Days—is set to occur for the 17th time at the foot of the Hausberg mountain in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

This year’s event, which has free admission, is scheduled for July 7-9, and features stunt shows, live music, parties and the latest BMW motorcycles.

The BMW Motorrad Days have long established themselves as an event for motorcycle fans from all walks of life. Sports, touring and enduro riders, customizing freaks and even visitors without a motorcycle license all find their niche to feel great and have loads of fun in the beer garden or in the evening at one of the many parties offering live music.

Among the celebrities there will be actor Hannes Jaenicke and Daniel Roesner as well as singer and RR fan Wincent Weiss.

Lots of live action is planned as well: at the BMW Drift Show with Ritzmann Motorsport the forces of lateral acceleration and propulsion are tested to the physical limits. If you want to see how a motorcycle can seemingly defy the laws of gravity, then be sure to visit the amazing stunt show with freestyle artists Mattie Griffin and Sarah Lezito or go the wall-ride shows in the original Motodrome.

Donald and his team perform breath-taking wall rides on historic motorcycles in the world’s oldest Motodrome. For the first time this year, four BMW R25 motorcycles will be on the wall at the same time – a real world first.

In the Custom Village visitors can inspect truly unique customization work, accompanied by live rock music on the Pure & Crafted stage in the evening.

A wide selection of current BMW motorcycle models awaits visitors for test riding once again this year. Registering is recommended and can be done from the beginning of June under: www.bmw-motorrad.com/motorraddays

The Zugspitz region around Garmisch, one of the most scenic regions in Germany, can be explored by BMW Motorrad Days visitors in full or half day tours as well as on panorama tours with local guides.

The Enduro Track at the foot of the Hausberg makes for exciting riding both for newcomers and ambitious enduro enthusiasts. Here offroad fans can explore what a BMW GS-bike can really do off the beaten track – under professional guidance. Experienced instructors show visitors of all skill levels how much fun off-road riding can be.

This year visitors will also be able to take part in a riding skills competition and can face off with no less than Supermoto world champion Bernd Hiemer.

The large motorshow and exhibition area gives visitors a great insight into everything that BMW Motorrad has to offer. Apart from the exclusive HP4 RACE there will be further surprises in store here. Around 100 exhibitors will be on site to advise potential customers and to present new ideas and innovative accessories. In the Kinderland the little ones will find everything they are looking for right into the early evening hours. An exciting Kids’ Track also promises an action-packed weekend for the young ones.

Being able to talk directly to the BMW Motorrad developers, engineers and test riders always meets with great response. Here visitors can really get a close-up look into how the BMW Motorrad development department works. What is more, globetrotters and motorcycle legends such as Michael Martin, Rolf Lange, Christoph Köhler of MotorCircus or Lei Jona will be reporting on their exciting experiences in the BMW Motorrad Cinema in the US Lodge.

Music, partytime and possibly a new motorcycle. Last but not least the BMW Motorrad Days are also always a cheerful celebration among like-minded enthusiasts. This year, too, everything is set for the big party with free admission. A tent site on the nearby field is available for € 12. A tent can be rented for € 25.

Traditionally the climax of the evening is reached when the Bogus Brothers party animals on Friday and Gerry & Gerry on Saturday bring the party to a boil in the big beer tent and when even the most introverted begin singing along with gusto and start dancing on the beer tables. And finally all visitors can also win a brand new BMW motorcycle as part of the event pin sales drive.