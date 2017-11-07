2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide |

Sport and Sport-Touring Cruiser

Harley-Davidson promises to introduce “100 high impact motorcycles” over the next 10 years, and the 2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide is another step toward that goal. Here are the essential facts you need to know about the 2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide:

The 2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide is based on the new Softail platform. That means it gets a Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor, plus the more rigid frame and upgraded suspension that arrived this year. With the name Sport Glide, it indicates both performance and touring. A small bikini fairing and hard panniers are standard. That takes care of the touring aspect, at least for weekend jaunts. Focusing on low rpm performance, the Milwaukee-Eight 107 hits peak torque at just 2750 rpm. With 108 ft/lbs of torque on tap that early, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide should have impressive roll-on power. That means sporty acceleration out of corners. The chassis numbers don’t quite point to sport riding. With 30 degrees of rake and an 18-inch front wheel, single front disc, as well as forward-mounted foot controls, don’t overestimate the sport portion of sport-touring. The 2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide is still a cruiser, though one with an inverted 43mm cartridge fork. For those seriously interested in touring, there’s a new HoldFast Detachable latch system from Harley-Davidson. It will allow you to quickly add a Tour-Pak top box if you have the new accessory sissy bar. Also a 5.5-inch windshield will be available to replace this standard 1.5-inch protector. The panniers and fairing are quickly detachable, turning the Sport Glide into a cruiser. That makes the 2018 Sport Glide a triple threat machine—sport, touring, and cruising. Standard features include ABS, Daymaker LED headlight, USB charging port, and new Mantis cast aluminum wheels, as well as keyless ignition and security system. There is no price set, but the 2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide comes in a choice of three colors: Vivid Black, Twisted Cherry, and Silver Fortune. You won’t have to wait long for a review of the 2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide. We’ll be testing it within a week of this story going live. Watch for the report.

Photography by Andy Mahr

2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Specs



ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin

Displacement: 107ci

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.374”

Maximum torque: 108 ft/lbs @ 2750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valve train: Single-cam; 4 vpc

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

Advertisement

CHASSIS



Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted cartridge fork

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front tire: 130/70-18; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31

Rear tire: 180/70-16; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31

Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ fixed 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 292mm fixed disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES



Wheelbase: 64 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 5.9 inches

Seat height: 26.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 698 pounds

2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Colors:

Vivid Black

Twisted Cherry

Silver Fortune

2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Price: