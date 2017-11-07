2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide |
Sport and Sport-Touring Cruiser
Harley-Davidson promises to introduce “100 high impact motorcycles” over the next 10 years, and the 2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide is another step toward that goal. Here are the essential facts you need to know about the 2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide:
- The 2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide is based on the new Softail platform. That means it gets a Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor, plus the more rigid frame and upgraded suspension that arrived this year.
- With the name Sport Glide, it indicates both performance and touring. A small bikini fairing and hard panniers are standard. That takes care of the touring aspect, at least for weekend jaunts.
- Focusing on low rpm performance, the Milwaukee-Eight 107 hits peak torque at just 2750 rpm. With 108 ft/lbs of torque on tap that early, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide should have impressive roll-on power. That means sporty acceleration out of corners.
- The chassis numbers don’t quite point to sport riding. With 30 degrees of rake and an 18-inch front wheel, single front disc, as well as forward-mounted foot controls, don’t overestimate the sport portion of sport-touring. The 2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide is still a cruiser, though one with an inverted 43mm cartridge fork.
- For those seriously interested in touring, there’s a new HoldFast Detachable latch system from Harley-Davidson. It will allow you to quickly add a Tour-Pak top box if you have the new accessory sissy bar. Also a 5.5-inch windshield will be available to replace this standard 1.5-inch protector.
- The panniers and fairing are quickly detachable, turning the Sport Glide into a cruiser. That makes the 2018 Sport Glide a triple threat machine—sport, touring, and cruising.
- Standard features include ABS, Daymaker LED headlight, USB charging port, and new Mantis cast aluminum wheels, as well as keyless ignition and security system.
- There is no price set, but the 2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide comes in a choice of three colors: Vivid Black, Twisted Cherry, and Silver Fortune.
- You won’t have to wait long for a review of the 2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide. We’ll be testing it within a week of this story going live. Watch for the report.
Photography by Andy Mahr
2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin
- Displacement: 107ci
- Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.374”
- Maximum torque: 108 ft/lbs @ 2750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Valve train: Single-cam; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted cartridge fork
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front tire: 130/70-18; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
- Rear tire: 180/70-16; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front brake: 300mm floating disc w/ fixed 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 292mm fixed disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Trail: 5.9 inches
- Seat height: 26.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 698 pounds
2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Twisted Cherry
- Silver Fortune
2018 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide Price:
- $TBA MSRP