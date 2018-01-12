Malcolm Stewart to Substitute for Injured Bogle at Houston Supercross

Malcolm Stewart News

Malcolm Stewart – the brother of AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion James Stewart – will join the 450SX class Saturday at Houston SX, round 2.

The AMA 250 Easter Regional Supercross Champion will substitute for the injured Justin Bogle on the Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing Team RM-Z450.

Bogle was injured during the off-season, and his return is unknown. This means that the 25-year-old Stewart may fill in for Bogle at more than one round.

“The opportunity came about on Sunday when J-Bone (Jeremy Albrecht, Suzuki Factory Racing Team Manager) called and asked if I wanted to ride their factory Suzuki RM-Z450,” the Florida native Stewart said.

“I’ve been so busy up to this point with getting things organized to go racing on my own and that’s why I was unable to race at Anaheim. To be given this chance on a factory team is a blessing. Now I’ve been on both sides of the fence, from being a privateer to racing for a factory team. It has truly been a humbling experience, and I’m ready to give the team my full effort.”

To date, Stewart has a total three Supercross wins, 13 podiums and 24 top-five finishes, culminating with the 2016 AMA 250 East Supercross title.

“I’m excited to see Malcolm race for us this weekend at Houston,” Albrecht says. “The fans love him and he has a really good personality. I feel that Malcolm has great speed and I’m happy that he wanted to take advantage of this opportunity.

“Bogle is currently recovering from an off-season injury. Malcolm will fill-in until he returns, which should be several rounds. We should know more on Bogle’s status next week.”

The second round of the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, January 13th.

KTM’s Marvin Musquin won last weekend’s season opener at Anaheim I. He was joined on the podium by Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson and Yamaha’s Justin Barcia.