Ducati 1299 / 1199 / 959 / 899 Panigale Bonamici Parts

Looking for premium upgrades for your Ducati Panigale? Why not choose an Italian brand that has already been recognized by Ducatisti worldwide?

The Italy-based Bonamici Racing has been the rearset of choice for previous generations of Ducati superbikes, including the 748, 916, 996, 998, 749, 999, Paul Smart / Sport 1000, Streetfighter, 848, 1098, and 1198.

Fast forward to today, and Bonamici’s Ducati Panigale rearsets receive the same popularity. These motorcycle rearsets are available for the following 2012 / 2013 / 2014 / 2015 / 2016 / 2017 models.

The Bonamici rearsets are designed and produced in-house using aluminum billet CNC technology for strength and durability. These rearsets use bearings, which eliminate friction on the foot levers for smooth shifting and improved rear brake feel.

All rearsets are available in a standard black-anodized finish but can be custom ordered direct from their North American Distributor, MOTO-D Racing, with colors and laser etched logos to match the bike and rider.

With motorcycle racing in mind, Bonamici rearsets are fully adjustable and were designed to offer optimize position and foot grip. They provide higher ground clearance for race track enthusiasts or canyon carving riders.

This higher ground clearance can assist especially when running the most optimal line at full lean angle, providing no scraping while leaning into banked corners or curbing.

Other products from Bonamici for the Ducati Panigale include:

For more information on Bonamici Ducati Panigale Rearsets or any other parts visit a MOTO-D dealer near you, call (845) 621-7177 or visit www.motodracing.com.

Bonamici Ducati Panigale Parts: Photo Gallery