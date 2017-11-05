2018 Ducati 959 Panigale Corse Preview

The last time Ducati released a mid-weight Corse superbike was the final year of the 848 EVO—2013.

The 899 Panigale followed in 2014 and 2015, and the 959 Panigale in 2016 and 2017. But Ducati didn’t release any Corse editions for these models. This changes with the 2018 Ducati 959 Panigale Corse, a race-ready mid-weight directly from the factory in Borgo Panigale.

Following is what you need to know about the 959 Corse.

1. The 959 Corse treatment is simple but effective. Ducati takes an already quick-from-the-factory “midweight,” and add Ohlins suspension, Akrapovic exhaust, a Lithium Battery and a paint scheme inspired by Ducati Team’s colors in MotoGP.

2. The Ducati 959 Panigale Corse is highlighted by titanium-treated Ohlins NI30 43mm fork, and a TTX36 rear monoshock. The fully adjustable Ohlins setup is complimented by an adjustable Ohlins steering damper.

3. Due to the aluminum fuel tank, lithium battery and titanium exhaust, the 959 Corse weighs 435 lbs. (wet), 5 lbs. lighter than the base 959 Panigale.

4. Like the 848 Corse models before it, the 959 Corse arrives with a special racing color scheme. The 2018 Corse model is inspired by the MotoGP GP17 prototypes piloted by Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso. It also arrives with black wheels.

5. Though it arrives with a new Akrapovic race-style Euro4 exhaust, the 959’s 955cc Superquadro engine continues to produce 150 horsepower @ 10,500 rpm. Torque also remains at 75 ft/lbs @ 9,000 rpm. Numbers stateside for non-Euro4 compliant 959s were around 157 horsepower.

6. The 959 Corse arrives with a monocoque frame, which uses the engine as a stress member, and a double-sided swingarm.

7. Electronics are plentiful on the 2018 Ducati 959 Panigale Corse. The bike arrives with ABS, traction control, quick shift (both up- and down-shifts) engine brake control, and three riding modes: Race, Sport and Wet.

8. Braking duties also remain the same as the base 959 Panigale. The Corse arrives with Brembo Monobloc M4.32 calipers squeezing dual 320 mm semi-floating discs up front, and a single, two-piston caliper out back squeezing a single 245mm disc.

For specs and a photo gallery, click to page 2