Showroom Indian Scout FTR750 3rd at Lone Star Half-Mile

The factory Indian Wrecking Crew has topped the story lines throughout the 2017 American Flat Track Season.

But during the Lone Star Half-Mile in Dallas, Texas, it was a privateer who stole the headlines. Johnny Lewis claimed third on a new, off-the-showroom floor Scout FTR750, passing factory Indian pilot Bryan Smith on the final lap to secure the podium position.

This was also Lewis’ first time riding the FTR750, which is available for privateer racers, collectors and race fans. He finished behind 2017 Grand National Champion Jared Mees (factory Indian Scout FTR750) and race-winner Jeffrey Carver Jr. (Ben Evans Racing Harley-Davidson XR750).

“Not bad for a bike I jumped on for the first time today in practice,” Lewis said during his post-race interview. “It’s been a while since I’ve been on the podium. I can’t tell you how happy I am. It feels good.”

After more than 60 years away from professional flat track racing, Indian Motorcycle Racing has racked up the stats, including 13 total wins, 36 podiums, six podium sweeps, the Manufacturer’s Championship, and Wrecking Crew rider Jared Mees secured his fourth career Grand National Championship earlier this season.

“It’s been a long and rewarding season for all of us at Indian Motorcycle,” said Gary Gray, Vice President – Product for Indian Motorcycle. “We started the season at the Daytona TT and placed 1-2, secured the championship, and now have seen a stock FTR750 place on the podium in its first race. The success of our race team and the FTR750 is a nod to all the hard work and preparation from our entire team to make this season a success.”

