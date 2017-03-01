Indian Scout FTR750 on Sale for 2017 American Flat Track: $50K

Indian Scout FTR750 on Sale

For 2017 American Flat Track, the ultimate rivalry is back between two of America’s most iconic motorcycle companies—Indian Motorcycle and Harley-Davidson.

Just ahead of the season opener March 16 at Daytona International Speedway, which occurs during 2017 Daytona Bike Week, Indian Motorcycle has announced that its Scout FTR750 flat track bike is now available for purchase. The FTR750, which is the same bike used by Indian’s new “Wrecking Crew” in the American Flat Track series, is available for $50,000.

Speaking of the bike, Indian says the FTR750 uses purpose-built, high-performance 750cc V-Twin engine. The bikea unique, ultra-light steel frame, large centrally located airbox and sleek lightweight carbon fiber body. Indian’s design and engineering teams approached the bike as the ultimate combination of advanced performance technology and design elements from Indian’s legendary racing models of the past.

“Since its debut, feedback on the Scout FTR750 has been overwhelmingly positive, with unbelievable interest and demand for the bike,” said Gary Gray, Product Director for Indian Motorcycle. “The bike’s availability to all race teams will help further establish Indian Motorcycle’s presence in American flat track racing.”

The Scout FTR750 made its official debut during the 2016 season finale, when AMA flat track racing legend Joe Kopp raced it at the Santa Rosa Mile. For 2017, Indian Motorcycle Racing, backed by Allstate, comprises three of the most successful and decorated flat track riders in the sport, including 2016 Grand National Champion Bryan Smith, 2013 Grand National Champion Brad Baker, and three-time Grand National Champion Jared Mees. All three will be running the Scout FTR750 this season, Indian reports.

For purchasing information on the Scout FTR750 race bike, stop by an Indian Motorcycle dealer. To find the nearest location, visit IndianMotorcycle.com.