Yamaha FZ-10 LighTech Accessories Released: Rearsets, License Plate & Screw Kits

Yamaha FZ-10 LighTech Accessories

Italian manufacturer of aftermarket motorcycle accessories, LighTech, has recently unveiled a full line-up of accessories for the popular Yamaha FZ-10, one of the top-rated naked sportbikes of recent years.

In line with its usual ultra-high quality product standards, the latest LighTech accessories were designed to both complement and extend the performance of the Yamaha FZ-10. Aesthetically these new accessories are designed to add class in a way that is sympathetic to the original FZ-10 designer’s thinking, and are available in five color choices: black, cobalt blue, red, silver and gold.

Model-specific designs include adjustable rear-sets with the LighTech Track-System technology (available in 3 versions), a license plate holder kit and Ergal screws kits (for fairings, engine and frame).

Also available from the LighTech universal fit program are proven, durable and stylish passenger Footpegs, chain adjusters, swingarm spools, aluminum mirrors (for legal street use also), gas caps, reservoir covers, brake and clutch levers in magnesium, carbon parts, frame sliders, aluminum engine covers, handlebar caps and more.

All LighTech aluminum parts are 100 percent CNC-machined from a solid block of high-grade, high-strength, lightweight aluminum.

The Lightech range of products is exclusively distributed in North America by T.A.W Performance.