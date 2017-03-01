Ricky Carmichael Designs Daytona SX Track for 10th Year (+Video)

2017 Daytona SX Track Map

Since its debut in 1971 on the Supercross schedule, Daytona SX is one of the most anticipated races of the year. The 2017 Daytona Monster Energy Supercross race is set for Saturday, March 11, at Daytona International Speedway during Daytona Bike Week.

For the 10th-straight year, the track was designed by 15-time national Supercross/Motocross Champion Ricky Carmichael. The most noticeable change to the 2017 design is the return of the starting gate to the east side of the tri-oval.

Carmichael is the all-time winning rider in the Daytona Supercross By Honda, the only Florida stop on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule.

General admission tickets are $45 for adults and $15 for kids 6-12, kids 5 and under are free in general admission stadium seating. Trackside Access, which gets you closer to the action than any other venue on the circuit, can be added to any race ticket for $20. There is free parking in the infield as well as in Lot 5 which is located outside Turn 4.

Tickets for Daytona Supercross By Honda and all other 76th annual Bike Week At Daytona events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.