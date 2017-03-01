2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra

With its defiant shark nose fairing featuring dual Daymaker Reflector LED Headlamps, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra is one of the most sought-after touring rigs.

A full dresser with all the bells and whistles, this year it gets the new Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant for impressive cool-running performance.

The suspension is also upgraded for 2017, with Showa Dual Bending Valve forks and emulsion rear shocks that feature hand-adjustable spring-preload. The Tour Pak makes sure you have plenty of room for the gear needed for a cross-country tour, while cruise control makes peeling off the miles effortless.

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)

Maximum torque: 114 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Cooling: Air and liquid

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve

Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload

Front tire: 130/80-17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Wheels: Cast aluminum Impeller

Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x W x H: 101.2 x 36.3 x 56.5 inches

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height (laden): 27.2 inches

Seat height (unladen): 29.0 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.3 degrees

Trail: 6.7 inches

Right lean angle: 31.9 degrees

Left lean angle: 31.8 degrees

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

Curb weight: 929 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra Colors:

Vivid Black

Black Quartz

Billet Silver/Vivid Black

Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglow

Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz

Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue.

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra Prices (MSRP):