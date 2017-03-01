2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

Brought to you by:

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra

With its defiant shark nose fairing featuring dual Daymaker Reflector LED Headlamps, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra is one of the most sought-after touring rigs.

A full dresser with all the bells and whistles, this year it gets the new Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant for impressive cool-running performance.

The suspension is also upgraded for 2017, with Showa Dual Bending Valve forks and emulsion rear shocks that feature hand-adjustable spring-preload. The Tour Pak makes sure you have plenty of room for the gear needed for a cross-country tour, while cruise control makes peeling off the miles effortless.

Read our Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra Specs:

ENGINE

  • Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc
  • Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
  • Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)
  • Maximum torque: 114 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.0:1
  • Cooling: Air and liquid
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra for saleCHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
  • Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve
  • Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload
  • Front tire: 130/80-17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
  • Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum Impeller
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x W x H: 101.2 x 36.3 x 56.5 inches
  • Wheelbase: 64 inches
  • Seat height (laden): 27.2 inches
  • Seat height (unladen): 29.0 inches
  • Rake: 26 degrees
  • Fork angle: 29.3 degrees
  • Trail: 6.7 inches
  • Right lean angle: 31.9 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 31.8 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
  • EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
  • Curb weight: 929 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra Colors:

  • Vivid Black
  • Black Quartz
  • Billet Silver/Vivid Black
  • Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglow
  • Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz
  • Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue.

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra Prices (MSRP):

  • $26,299 (Vivid Black)
  • $26,899 (Black Quartz)
  • $27,399 (two-tone)
  • $27,599 (Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue).

 

