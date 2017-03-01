2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra
With its defiant shark nose fairing featuring dual Daymaker Reflector LED Headlamps, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra is one of the most sought-after touring rigs.
A full dresser with all the bells and whistles, this year it gets the new Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant for impressive cool-running performance.
The suspension is also upgraded for 2017, with Showa Dual Bending Valve forks and emulsion rear shocks that feature hand-adjustable spring-preload. The Tour Pak makes sure you have plenty of room for the gear needed for a cross-country tour, while cruise control makes peeling off the miles effortless.
2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: Single cam, pushrod V-twin; 4vpc
- Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
- Displacement: 107 cubic inches (1746cc)
- Maximum torque: 114 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Cooling: Air and liquid
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve
- Rear suspension: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload
- Front tire: 130/80-17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
- Wheels: Cast aluminum Impeller
- Front brakes: 320mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x W x H: 101.2 x 36.3 x 56.5 inches
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height (laden): 27.2 inches
- Seat height (unladen): 29.0 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.3 degrees
- Trail: 6.7 inches
- Right lean angle: 31.9 degrees
- Left lean angle: 31.8 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
- Curb weight: 929 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Black Quartz
- Billet Silver/Vivid Black
- Mysterious Red Sunglo/Velocity Red Sunglow
- Black Hills Gold/Black Quartz
- Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue.
2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra Prices (MSRP):
- $26,299 (Vivid Black)
- $26,899 (Black Quartz)
- $27,399 (two-tone)
- $27,599 (Bonneville Blue/Fathom Blue).