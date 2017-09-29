Lewis Hamilton MV Agusta F4 LH44

For the second time, MV Agusta has collaborated with three-time Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton.

The first bike was a Dragster RR LH, but now we get one that better matches the high-speed attitude of Hamilton. Meet the MV Agusta F4 LH44.

The LH44 is based on the the F4 RC, which closely mirrors the MV Agusta Reparto Corse Superbike.

Advertisement

The F4 LH44 features Corsa Corta engine (bore 79 mm, stroke 50.9 mm) with central timing chain and radial valves. The engine produces 205 horsepower in base form, but the LH44 edition is rated at 212 horsepower due to a titanium exhaust and dedicated control unit,

The bike also features Lewis Hamilton’s infamous Panther logo.

“I am very excited to continue my partnership with MV Agusta,” Lewis Hamilton says. “I love working with Giovanni and the guys at MV Agusta, their passion for engineering and attention to detail produces stunning, original looking bikes. My projects with MV Agusta are a great way to combine my love of riding bikes with my interest in creative design process so I am very much involved with the CRC design team throughout.

“I am particularly excited to introduce my new bike, the F4 LH44. It looks quite stunning and I had the pleasure of riding on track a few weeks ago in Italy, it feels great and combines the best of both worlds, a race bike for the road! There will be 44 bikes produced so I hope the lucky owners will love it as much as I do.”

Designed as a combined effort between the British F1 pilot and Castiglioni Research Center, the bike features a unique candy apple red fairing and pear white chassis.

All else is pure MV Agusta performance and style:

Öhlins USD NIX 30 TiN-coated fork – which offers separately adjustable hydraulic response in compression (left tube) and rebound (right tube), plus pre-load – and an Öhlins TTX 36 rear shock with piggyback reservoir, which, again, can be mechanically adjusted.

Handmade seat designed with natural leather and Alcantara, a winning combination on a par with the very best automotive craftsmanship.

All-black engine components.

Smoked screen – a first for an F4 production model – polishes the front end styling to perfection.

Numerous Carbon Fiber components.

Racing-style fuel cap, forged wheels and unique items such as the rear wheel nut which, on the F4 LH44, has been CNC machined after anodization.

Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires (120/70 ZR 17 & 200/55 ZR 17), specifically designed by Pirelli for the 44 edition of the F4 Lewis Hamilton bikes.

The MV Agusta F4 LH44 will cost around $60,000, and only 44 will be produced. This is surely one for the serious collector.

MV Agusta F4 LH44 Photo Gallery