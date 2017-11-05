2018 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Preview

It was only a matter of time before Ducati released a bigger Scrambler to compliment the 400 and and 800.

That time arrived at EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show when Ducati unveiled the 2018 Scrambler 1100, which arrives with an updated version of the two-valve air/oil cooled 1079cc from the discounted Monster 1100 EVO.

Following are the essential fast facts about the 2018 Ducati Scrambler 1100. Prices and availability have yet to be released.

1. Ducati has revived the Monster 1100 EVO’s 1079cc Desmodue v-twin for more optimal power across the mid-range. The Scrambler 1100’s engine produces 86 horsepower @ 7500 rpm, and 65 ft/lbs of torque @ 4750 rpm.

2. The 2018 Ducati Scrambler 1100 is available in three versions: base, Special and Sport. The Special caters to the hip urban custom scene, and Sport to those who enjoy high performance.

3. Electronics are plentiful. The Monster 1100 arrives with four levels of traction control (plus off), Bosch Cornering ABS, and three riding modes: Active (86 horsepower), Journey (86) and City (75).

4. Ducati didn’t just take the 800 platform and stuff a bigger engine in it. The Scrambler 1100 features a new twin upper spar steel trellis frame. The frame features a steep 24.5-degree head angle for agility around town, and is complemented by an aluminum double-sided swingarm.

5. Ergonomics are also different from the Scrambler 800. The 1100 arrives with a larger rider triangle between footpegs, seat and handlebar, which are moved forwards and lower.

6.The base and Special use a fully adjustable Marzocchi 45mm fork, and a Kayaba monoshock out back with adjustable preload and rebound. The Sport arrives with a fully adjustable Ohlins 48mm fork, and an Ohlins monoshock with adjustable preload and rebound.

7. Stopping the Scrambler 1100 are four-piston Brembo M 4.32B monobloc calipers squeezing 330mm discs up front, and a two-piston Brembo caliper out back squeezing a 245mm disc. Bosch 9.1 MP Cornering ABS arrives as standard equipment. The single-setting ABS cannot be deactivated.

8. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 rolls on 10-spoke wheels, with a 3.5” x 18” (120/80 tire) up front, and a 5.5” x 17” (180/55) out back.

9. The instrument cluster is fully digital, and is reminiscent of the original 1970’s Scrambler cluster.

10. The headlight is all-new, and features an LED ring around the rim that acts as a daytime running light. Out back, the Scrambler 1100 also uses LED tail lights.

11. The Scrambler 1100 has a seat height of 31.9 inches, and arrives with a 3.96-gallon fuel tank.

12. The Scrambler 1100 Special takes a “modern classic” take on the Scrambler, and arrives with in a custom grey color, spoked wheels, chrome exhaust, a brown seat, and aluminum front/rear mudguards.

13. The Scrambler 1100 Sport arrives in Viper Black with yellow accents and machined aluminum wheels.

14. The base Scrambler 1100 is available in ’62 Yellow or Shining Black.

