2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Schedule: Outdoors!

Competition in the 450SX class of this year’s 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross AMA National Championship series will be intense. In addition to returning 450MX Champion Eli Tomac and Monster Energy Supercross Champion Cooper Webb, we will also have 2019 250MX National Champion Aaron Plessinger. Going up against them are the likes of Ken Roczen, Marvin Musquin, Justin Barcia, and Blake Baggett.

Click on the link if you are looking for our 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross TV schedule. We will hook you right up. The schedule on this page is perfect for anyone who wants to attend one of the races. If you’ve been to Supercross races, you definitely will want to experience the outdoor vibe at these events.

There are 12 rounds in the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series, starting on May 18 just outside of Sacramento and ending on August 24 in Indiana. There are two motos per round, and each moto scores national championship points.

Although there is a declared overall winner based on the combined finishes of each moto, the designation does not earn any extra points. In the case of a tie on points, the tiebreaker goes to the rider who finished best in the second moto of the day.

2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross AMA National Schedule