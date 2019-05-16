Finally! Ducati DRE Enduro Academy Arrives in USA

Ducati DRE Enduro Academy in America

When I headed to Tuscany last fall to ride the all-new Ducati Multistrada Enduro 1260, I experienced the Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) Enduro course. Leading the way and offering riding tips was the ultimate man for the job – Paris-Dakar veteran Beppe Gualini.

The layout was challenging, and though my time was limited, I left a much stronger ADV rider. I immediately began questioning the Ducati staff – when is DRE Enduro Riding Academy coming to the USA?

The answer arrived this week when Ducati announced its first USA-based enduro course. The DRE Enduro Riding Academy will take place in Sundance, Utah, and a limited number of riders will experience the beautiful Wasatch and Uinta Mountains.

The program, which will be hosted out of the Flying Iron Horse Ranch, schools participants in big-bike off-road skills while exploring Utah’s back country. Luckily for riders, Gualini will be on hand, also, as the main instructor, along with a few other Italian Ducati riders.

Ducati says pricing for the two-day program begins at $1,900 and includes luxury accommodations at Sundance Resort, meals, instruction and the use of Ducati’s Multistrada 1260 Enduro motorcycle.

With a student to instructor ratio of 4:1, this high-touch experience is limited to 16 students per session and over 50% of the spaces for June’s DRE Enduro have been pre-sold. Those wishing to participate are encouraged to sign-up to secure a reservation for this life-changing experience.

Limited reservations are still available while spaces last. To sign up, visit: https://www.ducatievents.com/dreenduro