Ducati DRE Enduro Academy in America

When I headed to Tuscany last fall to ride the all-new Ducati Multistrada Enduro 1260, I experienced the Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) Enduro course. Leading the way and offering riding tips was the ultimate man for the job – Paris-Dakar veteran Beppe Gualini.

The layout was challenging, and though my time was limited, I left a much stronger ADV rider. I immediately began questioning the Ducati staff – when is DRE Enduro Riding Academy coming to the USA?

Finally! Ducati DRE Enduro Academy Arrives in USA
Author riding the Multistrada Enduro 1260 on the DRE Enduro course in Tuscany

The answer arrived this week when Ducati announced its first USA-based enduro course. The DRE Enduro Riding Academy will take place in Sundance, Utah, and a limited number of riders will experience the beautiful Wasatch and Uinta Mountains.

The program, which will be hosted out of the Flying Iron Horse Ranch, schools participants in big-bike off-road skills while exploring Utah’s back country. Luckily for riders, Gualini will be on hand, also, as the main instructor, along with a few other Italian Ducati riders.

Ducati says pricing for the two-day program begins at $1,900 and includes luxury accommodations at Sundance Resort, meals, instruction and the use of Ducati’s Multistrada 1260 Enduro motorcycle.

With a student to instructor ratio of 4:1, this high-touch experience is limited to 16 students per session and over 50% of the spaces for June’s DRE Enduro have been pre-sold. Those wishing to participate are encouraged to sign-up to secure a reservation for this life-changing experience.

Limited reservations are still available while spaces last. To sign up, visit: https://www.ducatievents.com/dreenduro

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR