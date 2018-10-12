2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro First Look

When the Ducati Multistrada 1200 was launched in 2010, it became the do-all motorcycle for many riders that chased a combination of performance, in-town comfort, long-distance touring and the ability to go off-road.

Ducati marketed the bike as having “endless transformation” due to four riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro). These modes worked, but as for the “Enduro” mode built for off-road, the Multistrada lacked a bit.

This was mostly due to the 17-inch alloy wheels and 5.3-gallon gas tank that would provide about 180 miles under “normal” riding conditions (read – not fun).

With off-road prowess growing in the ADV segment from bikes like the BMW R 1200 GS and KTM 1190 Adventure R, Ducati needed a solution. This arrived in 2016 with the launch of the Multistrada Enduro, which was updated over the base Multistrada with 19/17-inch spoked wheels, and a 7.9-gallon gas tank to go the distance.

For 2018, Ducati updated its regular Multistrada 1200 with the all-new 1260 Testastretta DVT (Ducati Variable Timing) engine, which provided smoother and stronger power across the rev range.

It was only a matter of time before the Enduro received the same update, and that arrives for 2019 with the all-new Multistrada 1260 Endueo. And it receives more than just an engine update.

We’re heading to Italy next week to test the new Multi 1260 Enduro. Ahead of our review, here are the essential fast facts.

1. The 2019 Multistrada Enduro 1260 is powered by Ducati’s new 1262cc DVT engine with variable cam timing, which was designed for more torque throughout the rev range. Ducati says 85 percent of the torque is available under 3500 rpm, and power delivery at 5500 rpm is 18-percent higher than the outgoing Multistrada Enduro 1200.

2. The 1260 engine produces 158 horsepower @ 9750 rpm, and 71 ft/lbs @ 7,750 rpm. This is down two horsepower from the 1200 model, but from our experience with the Multistrada 1260, the engine feels much more powerful due to the wider torque ban.

3. The 1260 Enduro’s service intervals are every 9,000 miles for oil changes, and 18,000 for valves.

4. The 2019 Multistrada 1260 Enduro returns with four riding modes (Sport, 158 horsepower; Touring, 158; Urban, 100; Enduro, 100). These modes are now operated by a new Ride by Wire function that “ensures smoother, more satisfying throttle control.”

5. The Ducati Quick Shift is standard, and provides clutchless upshifts and downshifts.

6. Other standard electronics on the Multistrada 1260 Enduro are:

Bosch Cornering ABS

Cornering Lights

Wheelie Control (eight settings)

Traction Control (eight levels with ability to shut off)

Vehicle Hold Control (for ease of starting on inclines)

Cruise Control

7. The electronic semi-active Sachs suspension (Ducati Skyhook Suspension) was recalibrated for the MST Enduro. Both front and rear wheels have 7.3 inches (185mm) of travel, down from 7.7 inches (200mm) on last year’s Enduro. A Sachs steering damper arrives from the factory.

8. The Multistrada 1260 arrives with four-piston Brembo M4.32 monobloc calipers squeezing dual 320mm discs up front, and a two-piston Brembo caliper squeezing a 265mm single disc out back.

9. Like last year’s Enduro, the 2019 model features a trellis frame and double-sided swingarm. All dimensions remain the same, but the rake’s offset was increased by 1mm to 111mm (4.4 inches).

10. The Multistrada 1260 Enduro uses a new 5″ TFT color dash similar to the one offered on the Ducati Panigale V4 superbike. All data is controlled by a switchgear on the left control. The Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) is also included, which connects the bike to a rider’s smartphone via bluetooth for access to multimedia functions such as incoming calls, texts, etc.

11. Once again the Enduro arrives with 19″ front and 17″ rear spoked wheels, but they are now 4.4 pounds lighter. The 2019 Multistrada Enduro’s wheels are wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tires – 120/70 R19 up front, and a 170/60 R17 out back.

12. Ducati further tweaked the 2019 MST Enduro’s ergonomics for additional comfort. The Multistrada Enduro has a lower seat, handlebar and center of gravity over its predecessor. The standard seat height is now 33.8 inches compared to 34.25 inches on last year’s Enduro. Higher (34.6 inches) and lower (33 inches) versions are also available.

13. The 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro is available in two colors – Ducati Red and Sand. The Bologna-based manufacturer has yet to release the MSRP, but says the bike should arrive in dealerships starting in early 2019.

2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Specs:

Engine:

Type: Ducati Testastretta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooled

Displacement: 1262cc

Bore x Stroke: 106 x 71.5 mm

Compression Ratio: 13:1

Power: 158 horsepower @ 9,500 rpm

Torque: 94.4 ft/lbs @ 7,500 rpm

Fuel Injection: Bosch electronic fuel injection system, elliptical throttle bodies with Ride- by-Wire, equivalent diameter 56 mm

Exhaust: Stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, single stainless steel muffler

Emissions: Euro 4

Transmission: 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift

Final Drive: Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 43

Clutch: Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run

Chassis and Suspension

Frame: Tubular steel Trellis frame

Front Suspension: Sachs 48 mm fully adjustable usd forks. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evo

Front Wheel Travel: 185 mm (7.3 inches)

Front Wheel: Tubeless spoked wheel in light alloy 3″ x 19″

Front Tire: Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 R19

Rear Suspension: Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Electronic compression & rebound damping adjustment. Electronic spring pre-load adjustment with Ducati Skyhook

Suspension (DSS) Evo. Aluminum double-sided swingarm

Rear Wheel Travel: 185mm (7.3 inches)

Rear Wheel: Tubeless spoked wheel in light alloy 4.50″ x 17″

Rear Tire: Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 R17

Front Brakes: 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo monoblock M4.32 calipers with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment

Rear Brake: 265 mm disc, 2-piston floating caliper, with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment

Dimensions and Capacities:

Wheelbase: 62.6 inches

Rake: 25º

Trail: 4.4 inches

Fuel Tank Capacity: 7.9 gallons (30 liters)

Dry Weight: 496 pounds

Wet Weight: 560 pounds

Seat Height: Not adjustable 860 mm (880 – 840 mm with optional seats)

2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Colors/Price

Ducati Red/TBA

Sand/TBA

2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro First Look | Photo Gallery